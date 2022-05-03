John McGlynn to Falkirk: Boss to leave Kirkcaldy club this month and is set to join the Bairns

The management duo of McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith, who rejoined the Stark’s Park club for a second spell in 2018 will depart when their contracts expire.

Ex-Rangers star Kenny Miller has been in interim charge of the Bairns since the departure of Martin Rennie, and the Daily Record reported yesterday that McGlynn is set to accept an offer from the Falkirk hierarchy.

A spokesperson for Raith Rovers said: “The board of Raith Rovers FC can today confirm that Manager John McGlynn and Assistant Manager Paul Smith will depart the club by mutual consent as their Rovers contracts expire later this month.

John McGlynn will leave Raith Rovers (Pic: Scott Louden)

“We offer our thanks to John and Paul for their service to the club, and salute their achievements since returning to Stark’s Park in September 2018.

“The board can also confirm that we will be actively looking to appoint a new management team to take the club forward, and will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect.”

Raith finished the season in fifth place in the Championship table, missing out on a play-off position, but were winners of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

After the 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park this weekend, Falkirk fell to a sixth place finish in League 1 – in what was one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

Airdrieonians manager Ian Murray has also been chased by the Bairns board, but it looks like they now have their eyes set on McGlynn.

The 60-year-old, has also had spells in charge of Livingston and Hearts and has led Raith up from League 1 to the Championship in his time in Fife.