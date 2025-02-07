John McGlynn: Superstar Scott Arfield will give Falkirk squad 'needed lift' for title run-in

19-01-2025. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Raith Rovers FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 4th Round. John McGlynn.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says the introduction of “superstar” Scott Arfield to his squad will give everyone a much-needed lift for the William Hill Championship title run-in.

The returning midfielder, 36, joined from Bolton Wanderers on deadline day – and he could be handed a swift second Bairns’ debut this Saturday against Partick Thistle with Ross MacIver, Eamonn Brophy and new loanee Miller Thomson set to miss out through injury.

Speaking of academy graduate Arfield’s qualities and what he can bring to the group, McGlynn said: “He's almost coaching on the pitch for the likes of myself and Paul (Smith), which is a great asset.

"I think he's still got a bit of magic in him. He's going to produce a great ball or a great pass, a great touch or find the back of net from nowhere.

Scott Arfield during a Falkirk training session at the Falkirk Stadium, on February 06, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"He's a fit boy. He's looked after himself. He's a top professional. He's got this infectious character. He's got loads of charisma around him.

"It's just amazing to bring somebody like him into your dressing room. I'm sure he's going to give us a little bit of edge to our game.

“Maybe just that little bit that's been missing recently is what he can produce between now and the end of the season.

"He’ll give us then ten per cent extra for each player on the park. The training's gone up a right good notch – he is probably some of the younger boys’ hero.”

McGlynn added: “Scott's last competitive game was a good few weeks ago, but you get a sense in training, if he's asked to make an appearance on Saturday, that he'll be able to step up.

“He's looked good. We always do a bit of running on a Tuesday, and he came through that with flying colours. His numbers are good.

“It's one of the easy ones, isn't it? How long can you wait? You've really got to get flung in and try and get some fitness.”

Dundee United winger Thomson also joined on deadline day, and although he will miss out this Saturday before returning to full training next Monday, the boss believes his signing has gone under the radar.

"I think Miller could even be the best of them all. He probably should be playing in the Premiership. The only reason he's not is because Dundee United are doing so well.

"I think the natural progression was for him to be in that Dundee United team in the Premiership. We're very, very fortunate.

"I can't thank Jim (Goodwin) enough for allowing Miller to come here. Miller won the league last year with Dundee United, so he's got a championship medal in his pocket.

"He's obviously hoping to get another one. I think that also can help us. He's been over the course of the distance.

"He is a player who can play in many positions. He's very, very quick. For the size of him, he's not a shrinking violet either.

"He will go and mix it with the best of them. Him and Luke (Graham) were very good at Montrose.”

Ahead of the crucial Thistle clash, McGlynn added: “I am expecting every single Falkirk player to get a lift this week, seeing how determined the football club is, the desire that we've got, backed by the fans, to give this a right go.

“I can only thank the board for the backing that we've got. Look at where we were squad-wise two-and-a-half years ago to now. It's unrecognisable.

"We have to respect them (Thistle). We've had difficult games against them.”