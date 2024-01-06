John McGlynn: Smashing Falkirk's club record for unbeaten matches just a 'little bit of a bonus'

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says his side breaking a club record for matches unbeaten is just a ‘little bit of a bonus’ with the overall goal of winning the League One title all that he is truly focused on.

06-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 19. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn at the end of the game.

The Bairns secured a 1-0 victory over Queen of the South on Saturday afternoon, thanks to an Aidan Nesbitt strike, and that three points saw the current crop move onto 24 matches without defeat – cancelling out the previous club record from 1994.

“It is just something that has come along with it,” McGlynn explained after leading his team to an eight-point lead at the top. “You start off the season with the proverbial ‘Steve Clarke’ one at a time and you go from there. You get a few wins under your belt and you then think ‘right, can we do halfway, can we get to 18 games’ and it just builds and builds. ​The record is a little bit of a bonus.

“The three points are the most important thing. This is the start of the third quarter and we are looking at each one as we go along – we took 23 points from the last one and the first and we have now started this one with three points.”

06-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Queen of the South FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 19. SPFL cinch League One. Falkirk fans.

On the performance, which saw Falkirk send in 40 crossed balls into the Queens’ box in a ‘defence versus attack’ match-up, boss McGlynn added: “It was a very dominant performance.

"It was just a case of getting that goal. Queens were always going to make it difficult and they did the last time they came here. It took until the final minute to win the game. It was nice this time around that we scored earlier and it probably saved a couple of days of my life! The late goals kill you a little bit. And for Calvin’s Miller's shot, how the goalkeeper saved it I will never know. Fair play to him.