John McGlynn slams Falkirk's 'naivety' after 3-3 draw with Dunfermline Athletic

27-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. DUNFERMLINE. East End Park. Dunfermline Athletic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 19.

John McGlynn hit out at the “naivety” of his Falkirk players after watching his side ship three avoidable goals to rivals Dunfermline Athletic in the William Hill Championship on Friday night.

The table-topping Bairns took the lead three times at East End Park but were forced to settle for a 3-3 draw despite enjoying the best of the chances and the possession.

Callumn Morrison’s cracking opener was cancelled out after just three minutes when Aidan Nesbitt tripped Chris Kane in the box for a spot kick, and it was the same again not long after Nesbitt’s second half strike when Sean Mackie gave away a penalty, this time for a silly handball.

The Bairns then looked to have won it late on when Liam Henderson bundled home – but they couldn’t defend a corner kick with substitute Finn Yeats unable to stop Kyle Benedictus heading home at the back post.

“We had the game won three times,” McGlynn raged. “It is two points dropped.

"We find ourselves coming away here with one point. It's so frustrating that we didn't get all three points.

"I think we've done more than enough to win the game. We started the game on top right up until we scored. We're then so naive at the goal we lose.

"We need to calm the game down. We discussed the same issue after the Ayr United game.

“We're showing naivety in these moments. We lost it after the penalty kick until half time, we turned the ball over and lost our composure.

"Again, one of the only moments Dunfermline have up the park ends off in another penalty and Sean (Mackie) is leaning back the way sliding. You can’t complain about the decision.

"The game was in the melting pot but we managed to get ourselves in front again and all we to do was defend a corner kick.

"We didn’t follow the flight of the ball – it isn’t on Finn (Yeats). It should have been someone else’s responsibility.”

McGlynn added: "I am really frustrated. If we want to do anything this season we’ll need to defend better than that.

"Being streetwise, being professional, showing experience. We need to realise that we can’t always be on the front foot and play at 100 miles an hour.”