John McGlynn: Scoreline 'didn't do Falkirk's dominance justice' in Edinburgh City win
The Bairns victory – which was a third consecutive win in quick succession – sent them top of the League 1 table after Hamilton Accies perfect run ended at Stirling Albion.
Alfredo Agyeman curled home a beauty on the half hour mark while Callumn Morrison also netted less that a minute into the second half, slotting home on the counter attack.
"We created loads of opportunities,” boss McGlynn said. “The scoreline doesn’t do justice to us – our performance deserved more. The number of times we hit the post, the number of times we forced the goalkeeper into saves. Some of his (Aidan McAdams) saves were unreal, three were truly world class. He kept the score down.
“We were dominant from start to finish and they only really had one sniff at goal. In the second half, they got us once from the second phase from a corner and they hit the post but that was it. The effort, the commitment, the quality of the play, the type of chances are creating – it is all so positive and it is coming in every game. We only took two chances but in the other games we have taken a few more. We’ll take it and move on.”
Having surged to the top of the third tier table for the first time this campaign on goal difference after Hamilton Accies 2-2 draw with Stirling Albion, McGlynn admitted seeing his side at the summit wasn’t much to shout about so early on in the season.
Falkirk have taken 13 points from their five League 1 outings so far, failing to taste defeat as of yet.
He added: “It is early days. We are happy to be there but we aren't getting carried away. There is so much football to get played. What I will say is that the team has so much confidence.
“We also got through that match without Calvin Miller, without Stephen McGinn, without Sean Mackie, these are big players for us so we are showing that our full group can chip in and make a difference. We managed to get five players off the bench too.”