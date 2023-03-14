John McGlynn says 'it is a dream come true' as Falkirk earn Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caley Thistle

The Bairns 2-1 triumph at home in front of the BBC television cameras ensured a third-tier side would be in the final four the first time since 2006, ending a eight-year spell away from Hampden for John McGlynn’s side.

Dipo Akinyemi put the Championship visitors ahead on the night with a clever finish early on, before Callumn Morrison equalised from the spot mid way through the second half after Frankie Musonda handled the ball in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In what was a classic, topsy-turvy cup tie, the Honest Men then won a penalty themselves when Coll Donaldson handled in the box.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Pics by Michael Gillen)

But recent signing Chris Maguire struck the upright with his effort, keeping the match level.

Kai Kennedy then netted the winner for the Bairns with seven minutes to go, with his effort at goal going in via a massive deflection of Musonda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns night got even better soon after the full-time whistle, with the draw pairing them with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, in what is rematch of the 2015 cup final, and of course, meant Falkirk avoided one of the Old Firm.

"You better believe I’m proud of my players. That’s an understatement,” beamed boss McGlynn afterwards. “That was amazing. Absolutely amazing. We've done it the hard way.

Callumn Morrison jumps with joy after netting Falkirk's leveller

"I'm delighted with the character of the team. It took us about 30 minutes to get in the game. We started the second half really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're delighted we're in the semi-finals. We've managed to stay away from Celtic and Rangers.

“I’m delighted for everyone connected with Falkirk. We matched Ayr in every department and I think we just about deserved it.

"This club was at rock bottom last summer so it’s a dream come true for us to be in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Kai Kennedy is mobbed by his Falkirk team-mates after scoring the winner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans will love their trip to Hampden. I don't know how many we will take – maybe 15,000 to 20,000. There were 6,375 at the game tonight, they have a big occasion to look forward to and it means everything.”

On the match-up with Caley Thistle, McGlynn admitted he and fellow coach Billy Dodds would both be delighted with the pairing.

Falkirk will also have the chance to avenge that 2015 cup final defeat, with ex-Bairn John Hughes leading the Highland side to their first ever major trophy.

"I think Billy Dodds (Inverness Caleondian Thistle’s manager) and I will be delighted that we are playing each other – and that's no disrespect,” the boss added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns support pre-match display in the Kevin McAllister Stand

“Inverness were different class against Kilmarnock on Friday night. They are a right good side and we know we will be in a game.

“But Ayr are fourth in the Championship and we have shown we can match them.