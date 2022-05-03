John McGlynn says he leaves Raith Rovers with a 'heavy heart' as he prepares to take over at Falkirk in the coming days

John McGlynn has left Raith Rovers and will join Falkirk (Pictures: Michael Gillen & Scott Louden)

The 60-year-old manager will make the move to Falkirk later this week, and is set to be joined by long-term assistant coach Paul Smith.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce we will not be extending our contracts with the club,” he said.

“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to work at this great club. Paul [Smith, assistant] and I have had a great time in the last three years – nine years in total – with many successes.

John McGlynn with long-term assistant coach Paul Smith

“Two league title, two Challenge Cup wins (in Paul’s case a third) and developing youth players to achieve their ambitions.

We would like to go on record to thank the fans for their magnificent support, both home and away. We have always had a great rapport with them.

“I’d like to thank our backroom staff, CEO, office staff, ground staff, cleaning staff and all volunteers for their hard work, professionalism, attitude and genuine enthusiasm

“The players for their ability, tactical awareness, hours upon hours on the training pitch, hours of video analysis and for their commitment and dedication. They have been a joy to work with.

Kenny Miller applauds the Bairns support after the full-time whistle on Saturday

“We’d like to thank the directors for giving us the chance to come back to the club three years ago, and for their continued support.

“We leave the club in a far better place than when we arrive. There is a good squad of players and, with additions this summer, it can be a great squad.

“We wish everyone Raith Rovers minded all the very best going forward.”

After the 1-1 draw against Queen’s Park this weekend, Falkirk fell to a sixth place finish in League 1 – in what was one of the worst seasons in the club’s history.

Kenny Miller and departing coach Martin Rennie didn't manage to guide Falkirk to a play-off spot

The Bairns’ board of directors were keen to appoint an experienced head after the departures of Paul Sheerin and Martin Rennie this campaign, and the ex-Hearts and Livingston boss will certainly bring that.

A spokesperson for Raith Rovers said of his departure: “The board of Raith Rovers FC can today confirm that Manager John McGlynn and Assistant Manager Paul Smith will depart the club by mutual consent as their Rovers contracts expire later this month.

“We offer our thanks to John and Paul for their service to the club, and salute their achievements since returning to Stark’s Park in September 2018.

“The board can also confirm that we will be actively looking to appoint a new management team to take the club forward, and will be starting the recruitment process with immediate effect.”

It is expected now that interim head Kenny Miller will leave Falkirk this week, with the ex-Scotland striker not considered for the top job.