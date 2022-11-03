The Pars come into the match as table-toppers, with a sell-out crowd expected on the day as the Bairns look to move within a point of James McPake’s side.

Back in September, the sides played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at East End Park.

Ahead of the match, McGlynn said to the Falkirk Herald: “You try to keep it as normal as you can. However, when you get closer to the game the butterflies do kick in and if they don’t then there is something wrong with you.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline during last weekend's victory in Dumfries (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"It is a natural reaction because it is a big game for the football club. I’m looking forward to it and the players are too.

"We had a great result last weekend winning 3-1 down in Dumfries against a good Queens (Queen of the South) side and that was an important one for us.

"Coming into the match on the back of a win is helpful.

"We understand the importance of the game in isolation but also in terms of how our season could pan out depending on the result.”

Rumarn Burrell's double helped Falkirk on their way to a 3-1 victory over Queen of the South last time out

McGlynn added that the key for his side will be to “handle the noise” of a capacity crowd and just to focus on playing their football.

"The guys need to concentrate, that is the key,” he said. “We will have over 7,000 people in the stadium – that is a lot of noise.

"I think our players will love it to be playing in an atmosphere like this. It is a big occasion and we have players that can rise to that.

"Communication on the park will be vastly different from any other match. The guys will need to be loud and they cannot let the crowd distract them. Between the boys they need to get across their messages on the pitch.

Matthew Todd tussles with Gary Oliver during the previous meeting between the sides, which ended in a 1-1 draw (Photo: Alba Pics)

"Having a big crowd like this will be fantastic. But I don’t want this for one off games, I want to build us to a point that every game has a massive crowd.

"We need to do that by playing the game the right way but more importantly by winning football matches regularly.

"Dunfermline will come to play their game and we need to counter that and rise above it.”

On the availability of his squad, he confirmed no new injuries have popped up in training since the Queens match.

The boss said: "It's all good at the moment. Come Saturday at kick off if I have the squad available that I do now then I would be delighted.”

Meanwhile, the club have thanked supporters for their ‘immense’ backing ahead of the match.

They have urged supporters to purchase tickets beforehand as they may not be on sale on Saturday.