John McGlynn salutes Falkirk's character for getting over 'daft minute' to beat Queen of the South
Falkirk manager John McGlynn says a “daft minute” was the only blemish in his side’s 5-2 win over Queen of the South, as he raved about his team’s character and determination to get back to winning ways.
A double from Callumn Morrison and goals by Juan Alegria, Rumarn Burrell and Liam Henderson sealed an important three points for the Bairns on Friday night.
The victory ensured Falkirk kept up with second-placed Edinburgh in League One, and the table-topping Pars ahead of a massive derby in the new year.
“We had a daft minute,” boss McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “When you look back at the game, we were in total control for all of it basically, it was just that single minute.
"They score a free kick which you can’t really too much about in all honesty, but we then give the ball away from kick off and they go up and score again.
"It was bad area to give the ball away in and we were suddenly losing the match out of nowhere.
"We showed a lot of character to come back and we made sure we levelled it before the break.
"It was a really, really good goal by Callumn Morrison and I was delighted at that point.
"We had so many opportunities, so many corner kicks, so many balls across the face of the goal.
"I felt our performance was great and that we just needed to add goals and we did that.
"Our fitness levels were great and we showed that we can change things on the park.
"Rumarn (Burrell) grabbed a goal, Liam (Henderson) grabbed a goal and of course Callumn scored again so it was an excellent ending for us.
"Two weeks ago Queens got a draw at East End Park against Dunfermline and tonight we beat them by scoring five goals, and it could have been a little bit more in fairness.
"We have a little bit of time now until until the Pars game and the players can go away and enjoy Christmas.
"It is nice in that sense the way the league fixtures have worked out this year.
"Normally, you are in on boxing day playing but the situation allows the guys to have a proper break.”
The key moment in the match came in the 67th minute, when McGlynn made a double substitution, bringing on Rumarn Burrell and Liam Henderson for Juan Alegria and Gary Oliver.
However, the pair left the park to a chorus of boos from the home supporters with the score at that point still level.
McGlynn added: “I know one or two fans booed when Juan (Alegria) was brought off, but it is a squad game.
"That is a manager’s call. Rumarn goes on with fresh legs and pace to hurt them in behind.
"He came on and scored a goal, Liam Henderson came on and scored too.
"It is about the whole group. Someone can work really hard for an hour and the bench player has to be ready to do that for the final half an hour.”