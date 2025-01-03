John McGlynn reveals Tom Lang return, January transfer window plans and injuries to key stars ahead of Airdrie clash

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

John McGlynn has revealed that “a couple of key players” will miss out tonight’s William Hill Championship clash at Airdrieonians as he outlined Falkirk’s January transfer window plans.

The Bairns sit six points clear at the top of the second tier table heading into 2025 and they will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Diamonds after drawing 3-3 with Dunfermline last time out.

But the Bairns will be missing some key talent when they travel down to Lanarkshire for the live BBC Scotland clash.

Manager McGlynn said: “We picked up a couple of injuries this training this week, which we could have done without. A couple of key players are going to drop out of the squad due to injury for the game against Airdrie.

Tom Lang arriving with the Falkirk team at Celtic Park back in September (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“It is nothing too serious, but they're certainly going to miss this game.

“We now have Barney Stewart available to us. His registration has come through. Ross Munro's registration has come through, so these guys are available for selection for the game going forward from the Airdrie game.”

The boss also gave an update on defender Tom Lang, who is making good progress as he steps up his comeback from long-term injury.

And that comes as a big boost with Luke Graham now back at Dundee – the centre-back played for Tony Docherty’s side yesterday.

"He's integrated into the squad already with some of the work we are doing,” McGlynn said.

“We're hoping that he will take another stage forward from Monday onwards. He’ll do some pre-match stuff before the Airdrie game.

I think the plan is for him to go into full training from Monday, so hopefully he's getting closer."

McGlynn also revealed that he is hoping to sign three quality players this month who will boost the Bairns’ title bid.

Stacked with talented wingers, the boss isn’t worried about wide-players and it is the spine of his team that is hoping to add too this January.

He said: “In an ideal world, I'd like to sign one player in each department of the team. I'd like to sign a central defender, a centre-mid and a striker.

"It'll come down to finance, but I think we're actually okay as long as we don't push the boat out too far.”