John McGlynn reacts to "great" Dundee United win and Falkirk's chances of Premier Sports Cup progression

Falkirk manager John McGlynn heaped praise on debutant Keelan Adams after he helped the Bairns seal a clean sheet – and three points – against Dundee United despite playing out of position.

The ex-Cumbernauld Colts ace, 22, started alongside Liam Henderson as makeshift centre-backs with Tom Lang and Coll Donaldson both injured.

And he was the star of the show, helping Falkirk cruise to a 2-0 win over Jim Goodwin’s Premiership outfit thanks to second-half strikes from Dylan Tait and Ross MacIver.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I thought the first half was nip and tuck,” McGlynn said. “Calvin (Miller) hit the bar in the first minute and it kind of set the tone for it being an attacking game.

"We had two really good games with United last year and both teams try to play football, both teams want to go and attack and hopefully, the neutrals enjoyed the game.

"We are delighted to come out on top, we are delighted to get a clean sheet.

"It's a great start for us and I thought the boys handled it really, really well.

Dylan Tait wheels away to celebrate after scoring for Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We had a makeshift back four but the boys who have come in have done really well and excelled.

"Keelan Adams was played for Cumbernauld Colts last year in the Lowland League and you would have thought he had been playing a number of years in a defence like that.

"All in all it was a good team performance. which should give us encouragement going forward.

"Brad Spencer was great in the midfield captaining the team. Liam Henderson did well at the back too.

"Dylan Tait took his goal well and Ross (MacIver) deserved a goal for his overall performance.

"The two wingers always caused problems.

"We had already played four games in pre-season and we felt ready for this one.

“The mentality the team have is massive.”

With the Bairns now sitting second in Group B table just behind local rivals Stenhousemuir on goal difference, boss McGlynn admits his side have put themselves into a strong position – but only if they navigate a tricky tie at Somerset on Tuesday evening.

Falkirk travel to Ayr United on matchday two while Stenny play Dundee United at Tannadice. The Bairns round off the group with an away trip to Buckie Thistle before hosting the Warriors.

"To progress we had to take something from the game in my opinion,” McGlynn said. "We aren’t getting carried away though.

"Scott Brown has Ayr United playing some great stuff. They are a very good team.

"They deservedly beat Killie in a friendly and the two strikers would cause any team problems.

"We know we will need to roll our sleeves.

"If we pick anything up at Ayr then we give ourselves a real good chance.”