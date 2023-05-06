John McGlynn: Peterhead trip was the right moment to include academy players

Goals from Matthew Wright, Jordan Allan and Ola Lawal sealed what a comfortable three points in the end going into Tuesday night’s promotion play-off semi-final first leg tie against Airdrie.

"We picked a team that gave people an opportunity to stake a claim for Tuesday night and I think it ticked all the boxes,” boss John McGlynn explained. “We managed to introduce some of the younger guys into the game. Logan Sinclair came on and played alongside Coll (Donaldson) which is a great experience for him. Then later on in the game, Max McGinley got on for Finn Yeats.

“It was the perfect opportunity today with the game having nothing really at stake for both teams. It was the right moment as we wanted to rest players. They will benefit from it – playing in Falkirk’s first team. It is a good honour for them and hopefully it is an example to the other guys in the academy that they can continue to develop and get there themselves.”

Falkirk boss John McGlynn applauds the travelling Bairns support at Peterhead (Pictures by Ian Sneddon)

On the performance, McGlynn added: “I thought we probably deserved to be ahead at half time, but we weren’t.

"Jordan (Allan) has had a great chance earlier on and he should score, but he then does go on to set up Matthew Wright for the opening with a great cross. It was great to see these two guys combine today, and to see them get a goal each.

“We made nine changes today but still fair play to Peterhead, they are of course unfortunately already relegated but that was the best they have been against us this season, and they got a goal back.

“The ball broke for them and they scored. We probably should have just played the ball on instead of trying to control it. The lad has cut in and had a really good shot at goal. Of course it is a little bit annoying we didn’t get a clean sheet but it was a good strike.

Jordan Allan scores for Falkirk against Peterhead from a tight angle

“In the second half, Jordan got his goal and it was a great finish. Ola (Lawal) and Matty (Wright) are involved and it was a nice shot across the goal. We build on it fairly quickly afterwards with the goal from Ola and we were comfortable after that point.

“Ola was of course out for a long time injured and Jordan has been unlucky with being cup-tied and he has maybe had a couple of chances that he didn’t take. Big Matty has has good link-up play but he should have had a couple more goals by now.

“There wasn’t a lot in it for that 10-odd minute spell in the first half but I have to be happy to have played that well having made so many changes.

“The conditions weren’t great but we passed the ball really well and scored some really good goals.”

Meanwhile, the boss admitted star player Callumn Morrison may miss out on Tuesday night’s trip to North Lanarkshire.

