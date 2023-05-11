John McGlynn outlines 'massive' factor to Falkirk's chances of turning around play-off tie

The Bairns know they will need to overturn a 6-2 defeat to Rhys McCabe's Diamonds after a horror show in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday night saw them lose five goals before half time.

"It was the worst we have defended all season long,” McGlynn said. “We got ourselves in this mess and we need to try to get ourselves out of it.

“We have to believe we can do it. That is a massive thing. We need to try and get the first goal and take it from there.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith on the touchline against Airdrie during the first leg (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We need to chase the game from the off – but we can’t really afford to concede. Every single time we do, it makes the task ever more difficult.

“But if we can get a good start and get them under pressure and get the crowd behind us then we can believe.

“It is a mountain to climb and we can only go out and give it one last go, leaving nothing in the tank. We need to bring quality to the game.

“We defended so poorly but we also had good statistics on the night, it wasn’t a 6-2 game looking at them, but that doesn’t matter on the pitch.

“We actually put in some amount of crosses into the box but we just didn’t have that bit of quality. Our attacking players didn’t get on the end of the balls when could have.

“We had momentum in the second half on Tuesday night but we just couldn’t get that third goal.”

Boss McGlynn also confirmed that right-back Ryan Williamson will miss the match, with Finn Yeats likely to deputise with Coventry City loanee Blaine Rowe also still out.

He explained: “This thigh issue has plagued him all year long. He has come back in and started on fire.

“It is just unfortunate that at this time of the season, you lose two players in the one position with Blaine Rowe out too.