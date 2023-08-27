John McGlynn on why scoring tap-ins in a good sign and his delight at 'comfortable' Alloa Athletic win

Both tap-ins from a few yards out, Calvin Miller and Alfredo Agyeman’s finishes came from well-worked passages of play that completely wiped out the Wasps’ backline as the Bairns went on to secure another League 1 victory – defeating the hosts 4-1 in front of the BBC television cameras.

"Our play was great again,” McGlynn explained. “The first goal was a great ball in by Callumn Morrison and it was nice to see Calvin Miller score at the back post. Quite often, when you play with two wingers, one puts the ball across the goal and the other isn’t in that position where they should be. It was a tap in but if we are creating those sorts of goals then that is a very good sign.

"The second goal was another tap in. Alfie (Agyeman) scores after Brad (Spencer) did well to put the ball back across from Callumn’s cross. They were two well-worked goals.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline against Alloa Athletic on Saturday evening (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"I was delighted with the four goals we scored, but not so delighted with the goal we conceded – on the balance of play overall I don’t think Alloa created a hellva lot in the game and Sam (Long) only had to make one really good save. But that is nitpicking.

"Big Ross (MacIver) cashes in on an error for the third goal in the second half and it was nice to see Ola Lawal and young Rhys Walker combine for the fourth goal at the end. Rhys broke away down the wing and found Ola well.

"I am delighted with our attacking intent and variation in our play. We even changed the front three late on and we managed to score with that grouping so it was a positive performance. Last season, we had tough games here every match but today I felt we were comfortable throughout.

"Ten points from a possible 12 is good but we appreciate that Hamilton Accies are sitting on 12 points from 12 after four games.”