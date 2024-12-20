John McGlynn on why Falkirk won Luke Graham appeal and Hamilton Accies clash

16-11-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. LIVINGSTON. Set Fare Arena. Livingston FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 14. John McGlynn at the end of the game.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn reckons his side should be further clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table after losing ground at Ayr United last weekend.

The Bairns lost 5-2 after Dundee loanee Luke Graham was sent off after just eight minutes by referee David Dickinson – but the club have since appealed that decision with the fast-track Scottish FA confirming that an error was made, rescinding the red card.

On winning the appeal, McGlynn said: “I’m not doing cartwheels. It cost us points. It doesn’t help the damage that was done on Saturday – we were winning 1-0 and they would have had to attack us and we have so much pace on the breakaway to pick them off. That’s three points.

“We’ve had another one go against us when Livingston came to us. We’ve scored a good goal and the linesman has guessed that the ball has went out. That’s five points we could have had.

“What a difference that would make to the league table. It is nice to have Luke back, and I am not suggesting it was an easy call to make, but the refereeing team were swayed by the Ayr United backroom staff and subs who were directly behind the linesman.

“They influenced the decision totally. They took nine seconds from the incident to not make the call and they were about to play on. There was a clear miscarriage of justice.

“We appealed on the fact that it simply wasn’t Luke’s hand at all and the fact that the Ayr United officials influenced the linesman.

“I’d like to thank the panel because you do often see that they just go with the officials’ call. We didn’t have much confidence to be honest but we wanted to back Luke.”

The Bairns host John Rankin’s Accies side at home on Saturday as they look to stay top of the table going into Christmas with Livingston now only two points behind.

“It is the last game of the quarter and we could go to 21 points if we win, if we draw we get 19 points,” McGlynn added.

"We got 20 points in quarter one so we are going strong. That’s good form. You don’t get 27 points out of 27 in the Championship.

“Hamilton will come here and try to make it difficult for us – they had a brilliant result against Queen’s Park (2-1 win at home).

“Oli Shaw up front keeps scoring and Steven Bradley has hit some form. They have a strong midfield.

“We want to get a good start and show our mentality. Getting the big crowd behind us is what we want to do.

“We want to stay unbeaten at home in the league for the calendar year.”

The boss also confirmed that he would have the “strongest squad” he has had all season long this weekend – with Gary Oliver back fit.

Michael McKenna will also return leaving Tom Lang as the only outfield player still out.

The centre-half is recovering well and he is showing no signs of a set-back. He is set to return mid-January.