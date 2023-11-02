John McGlynn on taking advantage of Queens home record, injured duo and Celtic legend Scott Brown 'doing him proud'

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says his team need to take advantage of Queen of the South’s shocking home form when they travel to Palmerston this Saturday in League 1.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Marvin Bartley’s side have had a tough start to the campaign, and currently sit in seventh spot, having only won once at home back in August against Annan Athletic. Since that match they have lost six matches in Dumfries, having conceded nine goals in those defeats.

“If you are Queen of the South-minded then the home form isn’t for good reading, and we need to take advantage of that,” McGlynn said. “When they came here, they made it very difficult for us and we need to respect that. It has only been five league games since we played them in that match so not a lot has changed.

“It will be a similar game I think in that I expect Marvin (Bartley) to set them up to not go gung-ho. They are at home but I think they will be compact and narrow. They will want to hit us on the counter attack.

“It would nice to score another early goal. We did that against Alloa Athletic and then built on it. That is the key. We scored an early goal against Stirling Albion and we didn’t do that – and that allowed them back into the game. We want to put them under pressure.

“We can go 20 points above Queens after 12 games played which would be quite incredible really. They are full-time and expected to be up there. But we need to focus on ourselves. We have a lot to be motivated about. We want to win again and stay unbeaten and continue our run.”

Meanwhile, the boss was pleased to see the Bairns draw a home tie against Highland League leaders Formartine United in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

That tie, which is set to take place on Saturday, November 25, is one of the best ties that Falkirk could have been handed by former Celtic captain and Scotland ace Scott Brown, who completed the draw at Hampden.

McGlynn beamed: “Scotty Brown did us proud! When the number came out for the home draw I was happy enough, but of course with the greatest respect to Formartine United, you have to make the most of drawing a non-league side.

“I’ll go up and watch them when they are playing Banks O’Dee. We are playing on the Friday night against Dundee United so that gives me the free Saturday. We’ll get a good look at them and be prepared for when the game comes around.

The Scottish Cup run last year helped the club and I am sure the directors would love another one this year. We will be as professional as we can be.”

