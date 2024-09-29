John McGlynn on Ross MacIver 'bad' injury, Falkirk's chances of bringing in a striker and Luke Graham's debut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From back page.

"There is not really anything kicking about from a domestic loan point of view.

"And then there are free agents; I am loathed at times to have free agents.

"They've been available from around May.

28-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KIRKCALDY. Stark's Park. Raith Rovers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 8. John McGlynn at the end of the game.

"I've been over the course and distance in the game. You know what age I am.

"They are not training properly, a day there and a day here. They are not up to speed.

"It can take up to Christmas to get them fit. I am not daft."

At the other end of the park, Dundee loanee Luke Graham made his debut against Raith, replacing the injured Coll Donaldson and he impressed at centre-back alongside Liam Henderson.

22-09-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GLASGOW. Celtic Park. Celtic FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup Quarter-final. Ross MacIver 9 goes off injured.

McGlynn was delighted for the 20-year-old, saying: "Luke was excellent. Coll has been coming into training late on in the week for a few weeks now and it was always going to tell.

"He trained on Friday but he just wasn't going to be right for today.

"I am delighted for big Luke but I am not surprised.

"He played in a Dundee derby already this year and if Tony Docherty felt that much about him that he could put him into that game then that tells you it all.

"I was really pleased with his performance.”