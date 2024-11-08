John McGlynn on 'protection' of Keelan Adams' new contract and Falkirk facing bottom club Airdrieonians

Falkirk manager John McGlynn believes there is no limit to Keelan Adams’ potential after agreeing a new contract with the full-back that offers the Bairns a “little bit more protection” after his stunning start to the William Hill Championship campaign.

The former Cumbernauld Colts and Glasgow University ace, 22, has been one of the second tier’s standout players since the start of the season – and he has been rewarded with a new one-year extension to his current deal.

He is now contracted to Falkirk until at least 2027, and that is great news for both the player and club, according to his manager.

“Keelan could be anything, absolutely anything,” McGlynn said. “He's obviously been a late developer. He's 22 and probably has 15 years of top football ahead of him.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“He is a level-headed boy, educated. He has got all the attributes to go higher. It was a twofold deal for us and for him, absolutely.

“It is a reward for Keelan and obviously helping protect ourselves. Somebody could come in for him in January and offer us a pittance.

“Once you get into the summer and you've only got a year left in your contract and you're counting down, nine, ten months, it can become worthless.

“So we have given ourselves a little bit more protection and if the club was to be successful and Keelan was to continue to do well then there is no reason you don’t look to extend it again.”

Keelan Adams celebrates his first Falkirk goal last Saturday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Adams scored his first Falkirk goal last Saturday during the 6-0 win over Greenock Morton and McGlynn revealed that he always had the full-back down as a goalscorer.

The ex-Lowland League star headed home expertly from a Calvin Miller cross to open the scoring and send the Bairns on their way to a big win that sees them six points clear at the top.

He added: “When I went to watch him playing for Cumbernauld Colts against East Kilbride, he actually scored that night. And it actually came from a corner kick and the ball came out to him at the edge of the box and he hit it short.

"It went through everyone and he scored. I've had that on my mind that he would. He is flying for us. We actually want our full-backs to score goals.

"The way that we play, we push our full-backs on and they get into good positions.”

McGlynn’s table-toppers now host bottom club Airdrieonians this Saturday at Westfield, with Rhys McCabe’s side struggling to get going this season.

Ahead of that match, the boss said confirmed there was no new injury worries or returnees as he said: “They did so well last year to finish fourth, but lot of the players moved on and it would be very difficult to replace the players that moved on.

"Rhys won’t be particularly happy about (4-0 loss to Hamilton Accies at home last time out) and maybe he will want to do things differently. Hamilton took their chances and maybe Airdrie didn't.

"The statistics aren’t completely one-sided. They’ve lost a few games 1-0.”