John McGlynn on 'professional' Morton win and why Falkirk had to sort out Friday form

John McGlynn highlighted the importance of putting pressure on Falkirk’s title rivals after his side chalked up a 2-0 away win at in-form Greenock Morton on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First-half strikes from Scott Arfield and Ethan Ross sealed a simple three points for the Bairns at Cappielow – with that victory seeing the Bairns climb five points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship ahead of Ayr United’s meeting with Livingston on the Saturday.

And the boss admitted that recent Friday night performances in front of the BBC Scotland television cameras had been (2-1 home loss to Livingston; 3-3 draw away to Dunfermline) weren’t up to scratch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've not been doing that (winning Friday night games),” McGlynn said.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn applauds the away support (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"Friday nights have not really been good for us this year so far. We lost against Livingston and draw against Dunfermline.

"And there's been other games when we could have put Livi and Ayr under a little bit of pressure and we've not done it.

"Tonight we've managed to do that. I'm sure they would have been (hoping we slipped up).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I'd have been doing the same if I was in their because Morton have been on an 11-game unbeaten run

Falkirk star Scott Arfield celebrates with the Falkirk squad after Ethan Ross scored to make it 2-0 (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"Dougie (Imrie) and Andy Millen have done an amazing job there to go on that run.

"This was a game where we could have dropped points for sure. Livingston and Ayr have come here and dropped points.”

On the showing, which saw Falkirk restrict the home side – who were unbeaten in 11 league outings previous – to just one shot on target, McGlynn hailed a “professional performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It was a great first half display. The damage was done in the first half.

"We scored two really good goals. Scotty (Arfield) showed so much composure for his finish.

"And then Ethan's (Ross) driven in and, again, produced an excellent finish.

"We were convincing in the first half. It was a wee bit of struggle in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just didn't click as well. Morton didn't create very much but we were very professional.

"We saw the game out without any real trouble. We'd have liked to have added to the 2-0 scoreline.

"We tried to add to it, but it just didn't quite click for us. But they've (Morton) been going really well.

"They were on a 11-match unbeaten run in the league. The pitch was a bit sticky tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were the last team to beat them and now we've beaten them tonight. We're delighted with that.

"They've been scoring two goals in every game recently. In the last five games, they've been scoring two goals.

"We've been conceding two goals, needing three to win a game.

"So to come here and not concede and to get two goals means I have to be delighted."

The Bairns’ clean sheet also pleased the boss.

"Coll (Donaldson) definitely stepped up to the plate tonight and did exceptionally well,” he added.

"Nicky (Hogarth) didn't have an awful lot to do, which I'm pleased about."