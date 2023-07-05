John McGlynn on Owen Haywood's shock debut, great goals and 'different class' duo Brad Spencer and Gary Oliver in Bairns friendly win

The Bairns secured a 3-0 victory against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at New Dundas Park, with the goals coming from Gary Oliver, Callumn Morrison and Scott Honeyman.

Hayward, 17, kept a clean sheet on his debut for the club, with the youngster part of a group of five players on modern apprenticeship contracts that will help supplement the first team squad going into the new campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That quintet also includes Logan Sinclair, Rhys Walker, Pearse Carroll and Scott Honeyman.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"It was a good debut for big Owen,” McGlynn said. “The young lad has come in last-minute with Nicky and Sam injured and he didn’t put a foot wrong in the game. He took his chance and managed to get a deserved clean sheet.

"Nicky picked up something over the weekend. Both of them should be back soon.”

On the performance, the boss added: “Our quality was better tonight. The decision-making was quicker and our passing was better. The goals were great, and Callumn's free kick was perfect, Paddy (Martin) tried to get it but he had no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were many good performances. Scott Honeyman cashes in at the end to get a goal, Gary Oliver was different class in the first half, Brad Spencer was different class too.

Owen Hayward started the match with the other two goalkeepers out injured

"I am very pleased with how things are going. We are at three games now having played in a friendly last Saturday, so we are well on now.”