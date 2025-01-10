John McGlynn on his two new Falkirk signings and how they help 'push for promotion' to Premiership

Falkirk boss John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

John McGlynn believes his two latest signings will help Falkirk ‘push for promotion’ as they chase the William Hill Championship title.

The Bairns boss signed centre-back Darragh O’Connor and forward Eamonn Brophy on loan yesterday from York City and Ross County respectively ahead of Saturday’s home match against Queen’s Park.

And with his side sitting four points clear, McGlynn outlined how the duo will be key additions to the Bairns’ second tier title tilt.

“Well, generally they give us a push to get promoted,” he said. “Eamonn's been a Premiership player, he's got 230-odd games in the Premiership, so we're bringing in a Premiership striker to try and help us get to the Premiership.

“You look at our top goal scorers now - we do share the goals around the team. We are top goal scorers in the league, so we do score goals.

“But I think there's a number of goals that maybe someone with that instinct to get into these areas would be beneficial to us. I'm hoping that's what Eamonn is going to bring to us.

McGlynn added: “Coll’s (Donaldson) ready to go and Tom (Lang) is not so far away either.

"But we ended up last season having Ross MacIver playing at centre-back for the final game, I don’t want to get in type of situation again.

"I don't know what's going to happen, you could end up in the play-offs, you could end up Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

"I think we're going to need everyone, and I wouldn't want us to run out of centre-backs and end up costing us the chance to get promoted.

“Darragh knows the league, he's been in the Championship plenty of times, he's played for Motherwell, he's had good loan moves to Queen of the South and been at Morton.

“He's a big, strong, aggressive centre-back, and sometimes maybe at set-plays we could do with that type of thing.”

The boss also confirmed that is “not looking to lose anyone” from the squad this January transfer window.

Callum Davidson’s Queen’s Park travel to Falkirk this Saturday on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over Livingston but McGlynn is confident his team can make it three wins out of three against the Spiders.

“Queen's Park scored two really well-worked set-plays,” he said. “The first one in particular was really well worked. They defended very well to keep a clean sheet.

“It doesn't seem so long since we played Queen's at Hampden at the end of November. We did particularly well that night. Although the scoring was only 1-0, we played really well.

“We had a good game with them out here. The first game of the season, which was 2-1 We're in a great position. We're confident.

“We're playing well. I'm hoping that the boys that we've added have given the other guys a little bit of inspiration as well. We're looking forward to the game.”