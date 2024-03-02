02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One

The Bairns, who are still 14 points clear at the top of League One after the 1-1 draw, led through Callumn Morrison’s effort on the hour mark, but they were pegged back by a last-gasp Tam Muir header in injury-time.

Despite totally dominating the opening period of the match, the hosts couldn’t find a way to goal despite creating a host of chances, and an irked boss revealed: “Of course it was frustrating, it was the last kick/header of the ball. We were miles ahead and had so many opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Twenty two seconds into the match and Callumn Morrison should score – it started from there and continued. They kept on coming but we didn’t score them.

02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One

“We scored a really good goal. It was a great ball over the top from Stephen McGinn and Callumn has finished it very well but we simply didn’t kill them off.

"We gave them a lifeline and then when they final ball goes in, they have a chance. When the ball comes down like that with snow on it you know anything can happen.

“And we should have dealt with it better but we didn’t. We didn’t look like losing a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was one of those days, you had a hunch that not killing them off would come back to bit you and it that is exactly what happened. We should have been out of sight.

02-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Annan Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 26. SPFL cinch League One

“The second half last week against Kelty Hearts, we played against ten men, and we should have scored more goals too.

"That’s a game and half that we have played well and created chances but not been clinical. We need to be ruthless.”

With a rearranged trip to Cove Rangers on the horizon midweek, McGlynn once again tweaked his starting eleven, with five changes including Sam Long in net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he said that going forward the plan is very much still to freshen up the squad when deemed necessary heading into the final ten fixtures of the campaign.

He said: “We only made two chances from the match against Hamilton Accies. Sam (Long) came in and Stephen McGinn came in. We won that match and it was a massive moment for us – we feel like we have a good squad here.