John McGlynn on having a hunch that missed chances would haunt Falkirk against Annan Athletic and why he'll continue to rotate his squad
The Bairns, who are still 14 points clear at the top of League One after the 1-1 draw, led through Callumn Morrison’s effort on the hour mark, but they were pegged back by a last-gasp Tam Muir header in injury-time.
Despite totally dominating the opening period of the match, the hosts couldn’t find a way to goal despite creating a host of chances, and an irked boss revealed: “Of course it was frustrating, it was the last kick/header of the ball. We were miles ahead and had so many opportunities.
"Twenty two seconds into the match and Callumn Morrison should score – it started from there and continued. They kept on coming but we didn’t score them.
“We scored a really good goal. It was a great ball over the top from Stephen McGinn and Callumn has finished it very well but we simply didn’t kill them off.
"We gave them a lifeline and then when they final ball goes in, they have a chance. When the ball comes down like that with snow on it you know anything can happen.
“And we should have dealt with it better but we didn’t. We didn’t look like losing a game.
"It was one of those days, you had a hunch that not killing them off would come back to bit you and it that is exactly what happened. We should have been out of sight.
“The second half last week against Kelty Hearts, we played against ten men, and we should have scored more goals too.
"That’s a game and half that we have played well and created chances but not been clinical. We need to be ruthless.”
With a rearranged trip to Cove Rangers on the horizon midweek, McGlynn once again tweaked his starting eleven, with five changes including Sam Long in net.
And he said that going forward the plan is very much still to freshen up the squad when deemed necessary heading into the final ten fixtures of the campaign.
He said: “We only made two chances from the match against Hamilton Accies. Sam (Long) came in and Stephen McGinn came in. We won that match and it was a massive moment for us – we feel like we have a good squad here.
“We have a game on Tuesday night and we will probably do a bit of rotation again then too. During this period, when we have more games, we have been trying to keep players fresh so that they can come in and make an impact.”