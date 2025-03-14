John McGlynn on Falkirk's U21 call-ups and need for 'ruthlessness' against Queen's Park

Falkirk manager John McGlynn (Photo: Michael Gillen)

John McGlynn insists Falkirk’s strong squad will “soften the blow” of losing Luke Graham and Miller Thomson for the Bairns’ upcoming William Hill Championship fixtures against Airdrieonians and title rivals Livingston.

The loan duo have been called up to the Scotland under-21s squad for friendlies against the Republic of Ireland and Iceland later this month, and that will see both unavailable for two key clashes after Saturday’s trip to Queen’s Park.

Speaking ahead of the visit to Hampden, McGlynn explained: “I am delighted for Luke. As for Miller, I am pleased he has stayed in. It would have been a bit of a slight on us if he didn’t get called up after coming on loan to us. Luke hasn’t been in before so to get that involvement is brilliant.

"The fact that we're carrying such a strong squad, it does soften the blow of losing them. Airdrie at home and Livingston away, that’s two huge games. They get bigger each week and there isn’t too many to go.

“These are crucial times. We'd like to have had every one available, but it is what it is. I'm delighted we've got the cover.”

The Bairns sit six points clear with just eight games to go and McGlynn admits that the team can see the “finishing line” as they hit form at the right time for the run-in.

“We're building momentum,” he said. “I think we had a wee stumble in the third quarter. We've entered this final quarter in good form, and I think the boys can see a finishing line.

“That’s motivated them even more. We know that everyone's going to make it difficult for us. We totally understand that, and that's exactly how it should be.

“That's how it is. No-one's going to lie down and let you roll over. We'll need to work extremely hard for everything.”

Falkirk are unbeaten in six and have won their last two outings but the boss is still expecting more from his side when they face Callum Davidson’s Queens.

McGlynn, who recently signed a new four-year contract with the Bairns, says his team need to be “ruthless” and get back to taking chances when they come.

“We've got to take advantage,” he added. “We've got to be ruthless. “We've got to go there very single-minded and on the front foot from the off."

The Bairns will have Eamonn Brophy back for the trip to Glasgow’s southside while the likes of Ross MacIver – who got gametime during the Stirlingshire Cup final win – are also back in contention. Midfielder Dylan Tait won’t be risked again.