John McGlynn on Falkirk's transfer deadline day, hitting 500 days unbeaten in league and facing 'tricky' Greenock Morton

Falkirk boss John McGlynn joked his phone will switched off on transfer deadline day as he focuses on keeping his tight-knit squad together over bringing in any new additions.

After drawing Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals, the Bairns gaffer does have a “little bit of room to manoeuvre” but he doesn’t want to “upset the apple cart” with his League One invincibles simply carrying on from last season’s heroics in the second tier.

Falkirk have now gone 500 days without a league defeat proper, stretching back to a last-gasp 2-1 loss to Edinburgh City back in April 2023, and McGlynn isn’t looking to bring any players in unless they are something special.

“If someone did come available of the standard and quality that we want we have got a little bit of room to manoeuvre but that would be a shock if that sort of player popped up,” McGlynn revealed, adding that his focus is on contract extensions.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline against Partick Thistle last Saturday afternoon (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Big style. That is what I have been trying to do. I want to extend the contracts of the players we already have here, guys that are out of contract this season. Maybe that is where some frustration has kicked in for me.

“In January last season, we kept Callumn Morrison who was in demand and we went on to keep everyone that we wanted to keep. We’ve got Ross (MacIver) signed up already this season and we are trying to add to that.

“There is something about not upsetting the apple cart. We know what we have in the dressing room. The chemistry we have is something you can’t buy. I reckon budget-wise we are third-bottom. The ways the guys are playing comes from the spirit that we have.”

Falkirk, who haven’t lost in 41 league outings, travel to Cappielow tomorrow (Saturday) to face Greenock Morton – with the trip also taking boss McGlynn back to where he first led the Bairns in a competitive match back in July 2022.

John McGlynn's first competitive match in charge of the Bairns was at Cappielow (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Luckily for us it isn’t Saturday that the 500 days falls on!” McGlynn joked.

“I’d actually forgotten all about that being my first competitive game. I can remember not actually being particularly happy taking to Falkirk TV and you afterwards... Big Hendo (Liam Henderson) got sent off but we managed to win the penalty shoot-out and in the end it got us through the group then.”

On the prospect of facing draw specialists Morton – who have picked up a point in all three of their Championship outings so far, the boss added: “A point at Partick Thistle and Livingston, two favourites to win the league, is no mean feat.

"Hamilton have spent a bit of money too. Dougie Imrie has got them battling but they also have a lot of quality.

“Owen Moffat is a good player, Ali Crawford can do things. Big JET has a bit of pedigree. He’s done well in the transfer market if you ask me. They haven’t won a game but you can look at that both ways – they haven’t lost yet. They’ve only lost one game.

“Going to Greenock Morton is always a difficult game. They have a narrower pitch. That is a wee challenge for us. A win would be something special, it would keep this amazing run going.

“Dougie will be looking at thinking his boys can be the ones to knock us off our perch.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn revealed that Callumn Morrison may be a doubt for the trip to Greenock, having picked up an illness during the week. Midfielder Aidan Nesbitt is set to return to training early next week.