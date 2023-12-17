John McGlynn on Falkirk's 'statement' win at Hamilton Accies and his side's stunning unbeaten run

John McGlynn hailed a ‘statement win’ for Falkirk after Hamilton Accies were beaten 2-1 in the top-the-table League One clash at New Douglas Park on Saturday afternoon.

A Callumn Morrison double and a sublime strike from on-form Calvin Miller sealed the three points for the Bairns in front of a packed away end in South Lanarkshire, with that victory sending Falkirk to the summit, three points better off than Accies, who have played a game more.

After a tense opening period, Jackson Longridge was penalised for handball in the box on 23 minutes and Morrison slotted home from the spot. The hosts levelled five minutes later when Lewis Smith lifted the ball over Nicky Hogarth, who made a meal of catching the ball on the edge of the area.

In the second half, McGlynn’s team, who are now 21 matches unbeaten in all competitions, saw the match out, with Morrison putting the game beyond doubt ten minutes from time, latching onto Miller’s pass and firing home.

"It was about winning today”, the boss said. “We will play better football and we have done all season long but that doesn’t matter. We had the best of the first half and we deserved to be ahead. In the second half, we came under a bit of pressure and you can understand that, away from home to your nearest rivals.

“We withstood that, defended well, and Nicky Hogarth also made a couple of really good saves. Callumn (Morrison) then on the counter attack has taken his second goal very well. His penalty was great too, he had to wait a while and he changed his corner.

"The lead didn’t last long and and we didn’t deal with that moment well but it was a good finish. Calvin Miller’s goal was a real moment of quality and a great strike.

“It is a massive win that gives us a three-point gap with a game in hand, it is another statement from us, although there is a long way to go. I’m glad that we have this advantage now and we have ticked the boxes.”

After Saturday’s win, and Dundee United’s defeat to Raith Rovers, Falkirk are now the only team with the SPFL to boast an unbeaten league record, and McGlynn’s reckons that being the last team standing is a testament to how consistent his side have been so far this season.

He said: “This was our most difficult game and it has been nip and tuck. Hamilton Accies have been consistent too. In any other season, you probably expect to be further ahead if you look at our form and points total. We are 21 games unbeaten now too. Everyone is trying to knock us off our perch now and that is the way it should be.