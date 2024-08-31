John McGlynn on Falkirk's 'shocking' start and subs' impact after Greenock Morton win

31-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. GREENOCK. Cappielow Park. Greenock Morton FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL William Hill Championship. Match Day 5.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn was delighted with his players' character and team spirit as they mounted an improbable comeback in a chaotic Cappielow clash with Greenock Morton in the Scottish Championship.

The Bairns - now unbeaten in 42 league matches stretching back to April 2023 – found themselves deservedly two-goals down from two early set-pieces on Saturday afternoon, but they managed to level things up before the break through Brad Spencer’s spot-kick and Dylan Tait’s low finish.

And after a battling second-half display, substitute Alfredo Agyeman played the hero this around for the in-form Bairns, slotting home the winner fifteen minutes from time to ensure McGlynn’s team go into the break with a perfect record after four matches.

"I have to give a lot of credit to Morton for how they started the match – they blew us away,” McGlynn admitted. “It was two free-kicks but we didn’t defend which we aren’t happy about but on the balance of play, we had done nothing. It took us a while to get going.

"It is a big moment, the penalty, with us 2-0 down. It is a big moment and Brad Spencer brushed off the pressure to score. The second was a great goal for us, Dylan (Tait) who won us the penalty does well to score after great work from Ethan (Ross) to set him up.

“Second half it was all about going on to win the game and we managed to do that. Alfie (Agyeman) has come off the bench and made an impact again. He capped off another strong performance by getting the goal. Alfie wants to be on the park from the start, it is giving me and Paul (Smith) a big headache.”

On his team’s incredible start to the second tier season, McGlynn added: “It is massive for us to be sitting on 12 points now going into the break, having played two tough away games at Morton and Dunfermline. I can’t be any prouder than I am of the boys – we knew the standards weren’t right at the start of the game but we picked it up and again showed real character. We defended much better second half. Some teams would have went down and out after losing a second goal here. The boys have a great team spirit and that gets you through a game like that.

There is a long way to go, it is four games, but we know where we want to be come the last Saturday in May.