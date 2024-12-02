John McGlynn on Falkirk's Scottish Cup win at East Kilbride and being 'spoiled for choice' with wingers

02-12-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. EAST KILBRIDE. The Ross Commercial Finance K Park Stadium. East Kilbride FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2024 - 2025. The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup 3rd Round.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn admits he is “spoiled for choice” with the array of match-winning wingers he has at his disposal after watching three of them score against East Kilbride on Monday night.

The Bairns beat Mick Kennedy's Lowland League side 3-1 at K-Park in the Scottish Cup to secure a fourth round tie at home to Raith Rovers in January.

And after watching Alfredo Agyeman, Calvin Miller and Callumn Morrison all find the back of the net in the absence of in-form Ethan Ross – who missed out due to injury – McGlynn hailed the strength in depth out wide.

"It was a blow to lose Ethan (Ross), he is a player bang in form,” the boss said.

"Aflie (Agyeman) stepped in and scored a great goal tonight. He played well at Celtic Park and has played well whenever he has came on.

“We are spoiled for choice at times – our recruitment has been spot on.We changed things and Ethan hit a great vain of form.

“Calvin on the other wing has been equally as good. The three wingers have scored the three goals tonight. I’m delighted.”

Second half substitute Morrison bagged his first goal since the derby win over Dunfermline back in August late on.

And McGlynn was especially pleased for the winger – who he reckons will play a big part in the Bairns’ campaign despite his injury woes ruling him out of most of the first half of the season.

He said: “He has been the top goalscorer at the club for the past three seasons

“It has been a wee while to get him to this stage but we are delighted to have him back.

“He was the top goalscorer in League One and if he shows the form that he can show – then we are basically getting a new player almost.

“We haven’t had much use of him so far. I think he will be a big player for us in the second half of the season.”

On the tie, McGlynn added: “We played very well but were wasteful in front of goal.

“We should have been out of sight at half time and we then didn’t kill the game off in the second half either.

“All in all we have dealt with a tricky tie in a really professional manner. You have to credit the players for that.

“The first goal was a great run from Keelan Adams and a great cross for Alfie (Agyeman) who has finished it superbly well.

"The second goal was one of the training ground and Gary (Oliver) does so well to get it to Calvin Miller.

“We had plenty of opportunities and it got to a point where they managed to get a goal back that could have made it nervy. “That is frustrating. Thankfully Callumn (Morrison) got the third for us quickly.”