John McGlynn on Falkirk's perfect week and overcoming a 'struggle' against Kelty Hearts to pick up the three points

24-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. KELTY. New Central Park. Kelty Hearts FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 25. SPFL cinch League One.

The Bairns are now 17 points clear at the top of League One after recent wins over Hamilton Accies and Montrose were backed up by a hard-earned victory at New Central Park over the weekend, with Tom Lang’s first-half effort the difference between the sides.

"We’ve got Nicky (Hogarth) to thank for some fine saves during the opening part of the game. We didn’t the start the game well which was disappointing,” boss McGlynn admitted reflecting on the performance of his team. “We showed Kelty Hearts respect in our preparation because we know that they are a decent team who can play a bit.

"And they showed that right from the kick-off. They created a chance straight away and they went for us early on.

After that opening period I did think we dominated the game. In the second half, when they were down to ten men, we really created a good few chances and if we take one of them then we probably go on to score three or four.

"The ball was cleared off the line on a few occasions and Kyle Gourlay made some great saves for them.

"There are so many things going well at the moment, it feels daft to actually pick out any negatives. We simply move on to next weekend. It was a struggle today but we got there.”

McGlynn added: “The bigger picture for me is that from last Saturday to this Saturday, we have managed to pick up nine points.

"Today wasn’t a great game of football but if look at the week as a whole, we’ve beaten Hamilton Accies, Montrose and then came to a tricky ground and beat Kelty Hearts.”We’ve had Callumn Morrison and Leon McCann sign a new contract – it doesn’t get much better, does it?

“We will continue to focus on ourselves. So far so good is the phrase I have using – and that is how it will continue. I won’t accept any slacking."