John McGlynn on Falkirk's Championship title tilt and frustration from Ayr United draw

Falkirk manager John McGlynn on the touchline during the Ayr United draw (Photo: Michael Gillen)

John McGlynn insists his Falkirk side still need to earn the Scottish Championship title after losing a late leveller during a thrilling 1-1 draw with Ayr United on Friday night.

The Bairns led through Sean Mackie’s stunning volley just before the break, but they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser when Ethan Walker connected perfectly with Nick McAllister’s cross at the near post.

And although Falkirk moved nine points clear at the top of the division for now, depending on Livingston’s result at Greenock Morton this afternoon (Saturday), McGlynn was clear that automatic promotion and a successive title was not won yet.

"We aren’t getting carried away,” he said. “We haven’t won the league. We to have earn it and we haven’t done that yet. Teams like Ayr won’t roll out the red carpet for you. We have to keep working.

Falkirk ace Sean Mackie wheels away after scoring against Ayr United (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"We let ourselves down at the end by not getting out to stop the cross – we had plenty warning beforehand. We are only thinking about Raith Rovers now.

"Myself and Paul (Smith) will watch them against Airdrie. We have two home games a trip to Firhill. We need four points but we are going a game at a time. It’s another point on the board and another step closer.

On the performance against Scott Brown’s side, McGlynn praised his side’s first-half showing but admitted they had to be more clinical in front of goal.

In-form Calvin Miller should have put the Bairns two up early on in the second period when he nicked the ball and went through one-on-one – but he blazed his effort over the bar. Substitute Barney Stewart also sent a header just over with eight minutes remaining.

The boss said: "For long spells in the game I thought we deserved the three points. But it was an end-to-end game. It was a real advert for just how good the Championship is. It was really exciting.

"Our first-half performance was really good. Sean Mackie has come up with a great strike and I thought we deserved the lead. Ayr put us under pressure in the second half.

"Calvin (Miller) had a brilliant chance that he has take more care with. A two-goal cushion would have made a big difference.”