John McGlynn on Falkirk's camaraderie, Airdrie win and importance of Livingston clash

Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed his team's camaraderie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed his side's "camaraderie" as they maintained their stunning start to the William Hill Championship campaign.

The Bairns defeated bottom club Airdrieonians 2-0 at home on Saturday to stay six points clear at the summit.

In-form Keelan Adams scored his second goal in as many games to hand Falkirk a first half lead before going on to expertly assist Calvin Miller on the hour mark to seal the three points.

"It could have been a few more goals for us in each half. It could have got nervy,” McGlynn said.

Keelan Adams celebrates his second Falkirk goal in as many games (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Thankfully it didn't come to that but we managed to stay composed.

"I was delighted with the performance. what we have in our dressing room with regard to camaraderie, money can't buy.

"I thought the Airdrie keeper Kieran Wright had a wonderful game and he kept it at 1-0 for a spell and the game could have changed.

“Everyone is comfortable on the ball. We know that will need to be patient at times.

Liam Henderson made his 100th appearance for Falkirk against Airdrie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"Everyone in the squad understands how we play and how we train.

"I was delighted for Keelan to get his second goal and an assist. He was a worthy man of the match winner.”

The table-topping Bairns now make the short trip to West Lothian this weekend to take on nearest challengers Livingston.

David Martindale’s side are six points behind with a poorer goal difference, and boss McGlynn admits it would be “daft” to play down the significance of the match.

He said: "What we wanted from these last three home games was nine points and we have managed to do that.

"We’ve got 12 points from 12 in this quarter so far and it sets us up very nicely for the difficult games we have coming up.

"It’s one game at a time so that's now Livingston. We are aware of what's at stake, we are not daft.

"Our hardest league game this season has been Livingston at our place so we know it will be difficult but it'll be a great opportunity to extend our lead.

"In the summer, you were thinking ‘we’ll be somewhere in that play-off are’ so we are well ahead of schedule.”