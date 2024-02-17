John McGlynn on Falkirk's 'awesome' start against Hamilton Accies, true team spirit and not getting carried away

17-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Hamilton Academical FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 23. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn at the end of the game.

That 3-2 home victory, courtesy of an electric opening half an hour, sees the Bairns close in on the third tier title with John Rankin’s team now needing a miracle to resurrect any hopes of keeping up with Falkirk – who are still unbeaten on league duty after 23 outings.

"There is a long way to go,” McGlynn said. “Thirteen games left and 39 points to win, that is a fair amount in all honesty. But we are 11 points clear, it is a good position and I won’t be stupid about that. It is a nice lead to have. But it is only so far so good.

"The second half was all about the spirit in the camp and they all dug in for each other. It is a massive three points over our nearest rivals.

"It could have gone down to five (points) today and who knows what could have happened after that. The guys put on a show for a big, big crowd.”

The Bairns were on easy street after just 27 minutes when goals from attacking trio Callumn Morrison, Ross MacIver and Calvin Miller saw them surge into a commanding lead.

And McGlynn hailed his side’s “awesome” start to the match, with that opening three-goal period eventually enough to see them over the line despite a comeback from Hamilton Accies, grabbed two goals back either side of half time thanks to Ayr United loanee Ahkeem Rose.

“The goals gave us a cushion that we needed in the end,” McGlynn said. “The opening 30 minutes was awesome. We were on fire and we got down the wider areas which is what we like to do.

"We scored three excellent goals. All of the goals were good goals. Callumn Morrison has taken his well and Calvin Miller’s header was excellent.

"Fair to play to Hamilton Accies for scoring two goals to get back into it. The character the team showed was magnificent. We put so much energy and pace into the performance.