John McGlynn on Falkirk's 3-0 win over Montrose and how he is likely to change up the team again at Kelty Hearts
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bairns defeated Montrose 3-0 on Tuesday to extend their lead at League One summit to 14 points, with an early own goal and strikes from Aidan Nesbitt and Gary Oliver sealing the three points.
McGlynn made three changes to his starting 11 at the Falkirk Stadium with Sean Mackie, Ethan Ross and Ryan Shanley coming into the side for ever-present Leon McCann, Calvin Miller and Ross MacIver.
"We did a little bit of rotation,” McGlynn explained. “The guys put so much into last weekend.”We didn’t want to make too many changes but it felt appropriate. We’ll maybe do similar on Saturday against Kelty Hearts.
“They are a good side. We went there and won 5-1 last time but it wasn’t quite as simple as that makes it look.
"We want to extend our unbeaten run and we need to be at it again.”
On the Montrose performance, and the impact of those three players coming into the side, McGlynn added: “We had a great start – it was an unfortunate own goal for them.
"It was unexpected but Ethan Ross put a good ball into the box.
"The second was a well-worked goal and I am delighted for Sean (Mackie) putting the ball in for Nizzy (Aidan Nesbitt) to finish it off.
"Ryan Shanley missed a big chance one-on-one but he had a goal chopped off that was pretty close. Callumn Morrison and Ethan went close too.
“We had other opportunities. We could have killed the game off for sure. Thankfully, we were solid at the back and Nicky (Hogarth) didn’t have much to do.
"We got our third goal and that capped the night off, but I would have liked that goal to have come sooner.
“It was a quality finish from Gary Oliver and that is him having come on again and scored.
"We are 14 points clear now and 17 goals ahead which is another point really.
“The guys deserve a chance to stake a claim. The guys off the bench did well.
"Ross MacIver maybe should have passed to Dylan Tait late on but I will let him off with that one – he was different class against Hamilton Accies.”