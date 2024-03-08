John McGlynn on facing Stirling Albion, Sam Long and Falkirk's young team continuing to impress out on loan

05-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. ABERDEEN. COVE. Balmoral Stadium. Cove Rangers FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 27. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

After Tuesday night’s 1-0 win in Aberdeen against Cove Rangers, the unbeaten Bairns only require 11 points to secure the third tier title, with that required tally really only ten points considering the side’s superior goal difference.

And ahead of the trip to Forthbank, McGlynn said of the change of surface: “It doesn’t make much difference to us. The guys individually will change what they need to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Grass parks at this time of year in March usually aren’t in the best condition, and Stirling’s pitch is also being used by Stirling University, but I have seen it recently and it was actually in pretty good nick.

“I don’t expect it to be a bowling green but it won’t be a pitch like the one at Bonnyrigg. It won’t be easy to play but we have no fears about that.

“Stirling will be a tough one for us anyway, we know that they are a good team. They got a draw down in Dumfries (against Queen of the South) last weekend and although they scored late on they were more than worthy of the point.

“We saw them against Hamilton Accies (finished 0-0 at Forthbank) and they deserved a point in that one too against a very good team. Darren Young will have them up for it and they gave us a difficult game first time around there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Someone will get a doing soon, I really think that, we’re creating so many chances and at one point they will start going in.”

Looking back on the Cove Rangers victory, which saw the visitors dominate against Paul Hartley’s team before Calvin Miller netted a late winner, McGlynn singled out goalkeeper Sam Long for his role in keeping a clean sheet.

The Lincoln City loanee is first-choice this month in the sticks and secured an impressive ninth clean sheet in just 15 league appearances, having only conceded nine goals in that time.

“He had a driven ball come in, that was really well hit, and it could have been a really difficult one to deal with but his catch was clean,” McGlynn said. “It could have went wrong – it was just one of them. He was tidy and his distribution was quick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was assured and he didn’t have too much to do, but what he did have to do, he did exceptionally well. I was a great confidence boost for him. We have two very good goalkeeper here at the club.”

Meanwhile, the boss also revealed that has been pleased with the attitude and performances shown by the younger Falkirk players currently out on loan.

The likes of Rhys Walker and Scott Honeyman have been impressing at local clubs Camelon Juniors and East Stirlingshire while January signing Keelan Adams has been continuing his fine form at high-flying Cumbernauld Colts in the Lowland League.

McGlynn beamed: “Rhys (Walker) has been flying at Camelon. We spoke to Logan at training on Monday about his game, which sounded like a real cracker. We get reports on all of the boys who are out on loan and we are getting good ones every week. Scott Honeyman has been doing great at the Shire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll be watching Keelan Adams at Tranent next Tuesday or Cumbernauld Colts as it is only five minutes away from where I live. He got an assist on Saturday for them and he is an attacking-minded full-back who wants to make an impact up the pitch.

“I’m pleased with the guys out on loan and the attitude they are showing. It is so important the young guys are playing – there is no use in them coming on for five minutes here and ten minutes there.