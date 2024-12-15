John McGlynn on Ayr United defeat, Luke Graham red and Falkirk's 'incredible' support

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Falkirk manager John McGlynn during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn reckons the ‘football gods weren’t with his side’ after they suffered a bruising 5-2 defeat at Ayr United on Saturday to lose ground in the William Hill Championship title race.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns – who went down to ten men after just eight minutes when Luke Graham was sent off for a handball – led twice at Somerset Park but eventually succumbed to relentless pressure from the hosts.

Ross MacIver marked his return to the starting eleven with a goal after just two minutes, and the Bairns managed to hold out for half an hour after Graham’s ordering off, but Ayr did eventually level through Connor McLennan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk raced up the pitch and grabbed a quick second to lead again through Alfredo Agyeman – but that was short lived.

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Falkirk's Luke Graham is shown a red card during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Another two goals came in a crazy six-minute spell, with Ben Dempsey and Scott McMann ensuring the Scott Brown’s side went in leading at the break.

And in the second half, a double from substitute Alfie Bavidge made sure of the three points for the hosts.

"It was always going to be a hard game here 11v11 never mind 10v11 for 80-odd minutes,” boss McGlynn admitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The guys did so well to get in front and then to hang in there. We lost a goal but got one back.

AYR, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 14: Ayr United's Alfie Bavidge scores to make it 4-2 during a William Hill Championship match between Ayr United and Falkirk at Somerset Park, on December 14, 2024, in Ayr, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

"You are hoping from that point that you hold out to half time level.

"But we have lost two goals from corner kicks which is disappointing.

"However, we have lost one of our taller players (Luke Graham) even although we had brought Coll (Donaldson) on we were a little short in the height-stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am not going to criticise our guys - they have been superb and different class for me.

"It is one of those days that the football gods have gone against us and we need to take that on the chin.”

On Graham’s sending off, which came after the assistant referee adjudged the Dundee loanee to have intentionally handled after being pushed onto the ball by Ayr striker George Oakley, McGlynn added: "I am not going to bump and moan about a referee, there is no point. I never asked about it.

"Obviously, ten minutes into the game, it is difficult to say it is a game-changer.

"I'll need to have a good look back at it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boss also hailed the Bairns’ “incredible” travelling support for staying behind the team despite the heavy scoreline.

“Incredible,” McGlynn said of the support.

"I think recognise how good the players have been over such a long period of time.

"They have a lot of credit in the bank, that’s for sure.

"You'd have thought we were winning 5-2 in the second half.

"A massive thank you goes to the fans for sticking with the players.

"They've been a credit to us all the way along and they were again today."

Falkirk now sit five points clear at the top of the table after Livingston’s win on Friday night.