John McGlynn on Ayr United defeat, Luke Graham red and Falkirk's 'incredible' support
The Bairns – who went down to ten men after just eight minutes when Luke Graham was sent off for a handball – led twice at Somerset Park but eventually succumbed to relentless pressure from the hosts.
Ross MacIver marked his return to the starting eleven with a goal after just two minutes, and the Bairns managed to hold out for half an hour after Graham’s ordering off, but Ayr did eventually level through Connor McLennan.
Falkirk raced up the pitch and grabbed a quick second to lead again through Alfredo Agyeman – but that was short lived.
Another two goals came in a crazy six-minute spell, with Ben Dempsey and Scott McMann ensuring the Scott Brown’s side went in leading at the break.
And in the second half, a double from substitute Alfie Bavidge made sure of the three points for the hosts.
"It was always going to be a hard game here 11v11 never mind 10v11 for 80-odd minutes,” boss McGlynn admitted.
"The guys did so well to get in front and then to hang in there. We lost a goal but got one back.
"You are hoping from that point that you hold out to half time level.
"But we have lost two goals from corner kicks which is disappointing.
"However, we have lost one of our taller players (Luke Graham) even although we had brought Coll (Donaldson) on we were a little short in the height-stakes.
"I am not going to criticise our guys - they have been superb and different class for me.
"It is one of those days that the football gods have gone against us and we need to take that on the chin.”
On Graham’s sending off, which came after the assistant referee adjudged the Dundee loanee to have intentionally handled after being pushed onto the ball by Ayr striker George Oakley, McGlynn added: "I am not going to bump and moan about a referee, there is no point. I never asked about it.
"Obviously, ten minutes into the game, it is difficult to say it is a game-changer.
"I'll need to have a good look back at it.”
The boss also hailed the Bairns’ “incredible” travelling support for staying behind the team despite the heavy scoreline.
“Incredible,” McGlynn said of the support.
"I think recognise how good the players have been over such a long period of time.
"They have a lot of credit in the bank, that’s for sure.
"You'd have thought we were winning 5-2 in the second half.
"A massive thank you goes to the fans for sticking with the players.
"They've been a credit to us all the way along and they were again today."
Falkirk now sit five points clear at the top of the table after Livingston’s win on Friday night.