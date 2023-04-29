The Bairns controlled long spells of the match in Glasgow’s southside, but they were picked off on the break by a clinical Caley Thistle.

For all the good play in the middle of the park, Falkirk’s naivety in both boxes cost them dearly on the day, with a double from Billy McKay and Daniel Mackay header sealing the victory for Billy Dodds’ side.

“I am very proud of the players, I thought they were excellent throughout the whole game for the 90-odd minutes,” McGlynn said. “They worked their socks off right to the death and you could see the appreciation of the fans to that extent because of what they put into the game.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn was "proud" of his team's performance against Inverness Caledonian Thistle despite the scoreline (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

"We had a massive following here today and we thank them for the support they have give us throughout the Scottish Cup campaign, and particularly for today.

“The game couldn’t have started any worse for us really. It was a very, very soft penalty. Having played against Inverness so many times, it was right up their street to get a go so early on. They are the type of team that will suck you in and hit you on the counter attack and that is exactly what happened.

“For 30 minutes we were by far the better team but they made it difficult for us and they have a really strong defence. However, we should have scored. Callumn Morrison has an open goal to hit the ball in from 20-yards, but unfortunately he hit the post and Rumarn (Burrell) couldn't get it in. That makes a huge difference. That would have rocked them if that happened.

“It allowed them to defend and Liam (Henderson) lost possession and they put in a great cross and score. It was one moment when we had actually been on top, playing some nice stuff.

Billy McKay netted his 99th and 100th goals for Inverness Caledonian Thistle to put the Bairns to the sword

“The difference is these moments. They can put a quality ball in and the striker takes it – that is the difference. We couldn’t quite get that goal back.

“In the second half, we had to get the next goal, and we did well for 15 minutes going forward, creating opportunities. Then they put one ball into the box and it is a great one again and a great finish. Our guys kept going. But we have another open goal that would have made it 3-1 and we didn’t take it.

“Inverness took their chances and the game is won on goals. That's what it is all about. We couldn’t finish our dinner today.”

The Bairns now have to turn their attention to the promotion play-offs, with four matches lying between them and Championship football next campaign.

Gary Oliver missed a big chance when he was rounded Caley's Mark Ridgers in net, but he couldn't score to make it 3-1

The boss says his team still have a “great opportunity” to win promotion to the second tier, with a two-legged tie against Airdrie first up for McGlynn’s men.

“The aim from the start of the season was to get into the Championship and we still have a great opportunity to do that,” he added. “We still have loads to play for. We’ve enjoyed the cup run and it has brought great finances in for us. The players have had some big TV games and it puts us in great stead.

“Falkirk are a big club and we become more attractive to players if we can get up to the Championship. The cup run has brought a lot of finance into the club and there's a couple of things happening partly because of that. We're getting new astroturf put down and new lights put in.

"You get what you pay for, so that quality that they had today that meant that really good cross went right to that really good striker who put the ball into the net, maybe we can get them.”

