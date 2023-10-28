John McGlynn labels Alloa Athletic win 'best performance' after Falkirk's relentless first half

John McGlynn labelled Falkirk’s 3-0 win over Alloa Athletic ‘possibly the best performance’ of the season so far as his side kept themselves top of League 1.

The Bairns were on easy street against the Wasps, with a double from Alfredo Agyeman and a stunning strike from Coll Donaldson in the first-half sealing the three points.

And that victory, which extended Falkirk’s unbeaten run to 14 outings in all competitions, keeps them two points ahead of Hamilton Accies who won their late kick-off against Montrose.

On the match, McGlynn said: “I thought we were outstanding in the first half. It was possibly one of our best performances of the season. We were so sharp, so quick and we played at such a (high) tempo. We were relentless. Our goals came from set-plays but I felt like we were due those goals from our open play.

"Our work got us the corner kicks and we should have actually scored more goals from the football that we played. The opportunities we created were excellent. Alfredo (Agyeman) did well for the two goals and Coll Donaldson’s goal was brilliant.

"It is hard to keep that intensity up in the second half but I do believe that in that second half we had a number of really good chances, and it could have been five or six. We got a clean sheet too and we never really looked like losing a goal.

"The boys have excellent and I am delighted, the guys keep churning out really good performances. We were missing two of our top players today too in Callumn Morrison and Brad Spencer.”

The boss was left delighted with the likes of Finn Yeats, who helped cover for the loss of the influential Brad Spencer in the middle of the park. The former Raith Rovers ace scored the winner last weekend against Stirling Albion.

“I thought Finn Yeats was outstanding in the centre of midfield,” McGlynn said. “Liam Henderson was doing great too until he got himself booked for being silly. We took him off because of that. Aidan (Nesbitt) came on and we still controlled the game. The guys that came in were brilliant.”We are looking forward to getting Brad (Spencer) and Callumn (Morrison) back and they are hopefully not too far away, but it is great to know that we have quality within the whole group.”

The moment of the match was when Coll Donaldson fired home from range to score the Bairns third goal, and McGlynn picked out the centre-half for his impact on and off the pitch, having taken on the role as team captain following the long-term absence of Stephen McGinn.

“It was fantastic strike,” he said of Donaldson’s 25-yard effort. “He totally deserved it. Especially after his free-kick at Stirling Albion last weekend! That’s the type of thing that happens when you a strike a ball like that, it goes one way or the other. At Stirling Albion we saw it go the other way but today it was so sweet. No goalkeeper could save that.