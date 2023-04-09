John McGlynn: It could be a season like no other if we perform like we did against Pars in final games

The Bairns raced into an early lead through a smart finish from Aidan Nesbitt, and Rumarn Burrell then doubled the home side's lead from close range just after the half hour mark, however a instant equaliser from Craig Wighton and a Lewis McCann strike on the stroke of half-time earned the Pars a point in what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

"I think it was a good advert for League One football,” McGlynn said of the match. “I don't know if there was any neutrals in the stadium but, if you were a neutral, I think it probably would've been a really good game.

"I think we dominated, vast, vast, vast majorities of the game. We were 2-0 up in 30 minutes and I thought we controlled that period.

08-04-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dunfermline Athletic FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn.

"We didn't keep the lead for long enough at 2-0 for it to make any real difference. We should win a ball in midfield, it breaks, goes wide, and we don't deal with the cross. We didn't have the lead long enough for it to make an impact in the game.

"They got themselves back into the game very, very quickly, and then, again, from a random attack, they've managed to get a second goal. It was disappointing that we were so far ahead, miles ahead, and end up going in level at half-time.

"I thought we absolutely dominated the second period. I thought we dominated, as I say, vast, vast amounts of that game. It's frustrating we've not taken all three points.

"We thoroughly deserved to. We just out-thought, outplayed, the team that's going to go on and win the league, and we've just totally battered them there, without winning."

08-04-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dunfermline Athletic FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League One. Goal Falkirk Aidan Nesbitt 10.

"We need to take positive performance away from this one rather than the result. In the recent games we haven’t scored but today we put that to bed and the attitude of the players was fantastic.

"We went with a different way of playing and we showed that we can do that. We’ll need to show that again in some of the games coming up. We battled and it upset Dunfermline and they couldn’t handle it. The work-rate was outstanding. I think if we can perform like that in the final matches, then we will have a right good end to the campaign.

"We take the performance and we do that again in these final five games in the league.

“That has to be where we go from this point. Four games over a playoff too and a Scottish Cup semi-final – we can have an amazing end to the season.

08-04-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Dunfermline Athletic FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 32. SPFL cinch League One. Second goal Falkirk Rumarn Burrell 19.

“It could be a season like no other. There is a lot to look forward too.”

Opposition view

Pars boss James McPake said: “They came out and played a different way from what they normally do. They were very direct, they weren't building the way they normally build, so to say they caught us by surprise, I don't know if that's right, because we're normally very good.

“We should've been better, but real credit to the players to go 2-0 down, away from home here, but with that team you never think they're beat."

