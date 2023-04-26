John McGlynn in Scottish Cup semi-final admission but he calls for team grasp 'realistic opportunity'

“We’re not playing Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts. We’re playing Inverness, who are a Championship team in really good form, but we do have a chance.“We’ve got loads to play for. We have the play-offs and the opportunity to get to the Championship which is our bread and butter. That’s very, very important to us.“We’d probably swap that for a cup final place – or certainly I would, I’m not so sure the board would with the money that comes with this! That’s a bit in jest."But it really is a massive opportunity to get to a Scottish Cup final. I’m 61 now but I’m still ambitious. Who knows when it will happen again? Stephen McGinn and others are coming to the end of their careers, possibly.”McGlynn added: “The football club is big enough to go up and up. I’m not getting carried away because we still have to do Saturday before we can go any further forward, but the potential is here to really kick on. “We’ve got to believe we can do that. We’re very proud to be here as a League 1 team but Falkirk shouldn’t be here.”