John McGlynn: I can't compliment my Falkirk team enough after Queen of the South comeback win

Queen of the South 1-4 Falkirk, SPFL cinch League One, 16/03/24 (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

The Bairns, who picked up a 4-1 comeback victory after Josh Todd’s 55th minute strike, quickly responded through Callumn Morrison three minutes later, with goals from Liam Henderson, Morrison again and Aidan Nesbitt then sealing the three points.

And with his team now just five points away from sealing the League One title, boss McGlynn said: "The team showed a great mentality again to comeback from a goal down. It was very convincing in the end.

“We didn’t have anything to show for it – but our first-half performance was actually very good. Queens were always a threat because we didn’t grab that opening goal. Callumn Morrison missed a one-on-one, so did Calvin Miller.

“Fair play to Josh Todd for the goal, it is a great strike. But I can’t compliment our players enough for how they reacted to that goal going in. We managed to get one back quickly and Ross MacIver does well to play in Callumn for the equaliser.

“We finally managed to take our chance and we scored another three goals. Callumn wins and scores a penalty and the other two goals were excellent. The corner kick routine worked well and Liam Henderson is there is to score and Aidan Nesbitt’s strike was a beauty.

"Armchair fans watching would have been pleased I think with what they saw – it was a great advert for League One football.

“It is easy to say that now having won 4-1 but the entertainment was great and it was a proper end-to-end game at times.”

Falkirk now host Edinburgh City at home next weekend, and despite the Citizens being officially relegated to League Two after a 5-2 defeat at Alloa Athletic, McGlynn still envisages a tough match-up.

“That’s three away games in quick succession and nine points which is fantastic. We’ve now got seven games to get five points,” he said.

“We want to secure the title as early as we can do. The next three points available is Edinburgh City this weekend. We know the situation that they are in. They are relegated but I do think they are actually a decent side.