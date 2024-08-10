John McGlynn hails star striker Ross MacIver as Falkirk chalk up 2-0 win at rivals Dunfermline
The Bairns defeated fierce rivals Dunfermline Athletic 2-0 at East End Park to continue their perfect start to the second tier campaign – with the victory in Fife a first derby success for boss McGlynn.
And he was full of praise for ex-Motherwell and Partick Thistle forward “who can’t do anything wrong” after he grabbed a goal and won a penalty against the Pars.
"I’m a Ross lover so you’re asking the wrong person, he can’t do any wrong for me,” McGlynn said of the striker’s step up from League One to the Championship.
“I think he’s been different class in every game, he works so hard for the team.
"A lot of that goes unnoticed, he wins headers, fights back and gets the ball back for us. He gets goals too.”
Falkirk – backed by over 2,500 fans – got off to a flyer when MacIver turned home Keelan Adams’ low cross after just six minutes.
And they eventually managed to seal the victory five minutes from time, with MacIver turning provider this time, winning a penalty kick which was slotted home by Callumn Morrison.
On the match, McGlynn said: “I think the early goal helped us a fair bit. Control is a good word.
“Dunfermline were well organised and made it hard for us to play through them but we still did on occasion. The first half petered out.
“They changed their shape from what they have been doing early season. They changed it again in the second half to get two strikers up there to play 3-5-2.
“But it was never going to affect us really.
“It was long balls and our defenders dealt with that; long throws, corner kicks, all day.
“We were always going to be a threat on transitions and that is how the match turned out.
“It was a little bit scrappy but all derby matches tend to have that element to it.
“The spirit, camaraderie and work ethic spurs each other on in the group.
“The continuity from last season just continues to go on. That is exactly it.
“We’ve managed to get through the Premier Sports Cup group stages.
“We won our first league game and that momentum is continuing and continuing.
"We’ve got a strong squad, when I looked around the other ones (in the Championship) I’m well equipped.”
The boss was also pleased to send a massive away support home happy, with the victory a first for Falkirk since 2019 over their rivals.
"It was quite an appropriate banner that the Dunfermline fans had up, because it probably is more than that (three points),” he said.
"It’s been five years since the Falkirk fans came here in the Championship and to go away winning tonight that will mean so much to them.”
