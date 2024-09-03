John McGlynn hails 'major coup' as Calvin Miller pens new Falkirk contract

Bairns boss John McGlynn reckons it is a 'major coup' to get Calvin Miller tied down to a new deal (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk winger Calvin Miller has signed a new contract with the Bairns, extending his stay in Navy Blue until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The former Celtic youngster, 26, joined John McGlynn’s team last summer after departing Greenock Morton and he went on to play a crucial role in the side’s unbeaten League One title-winning season, scoring 11 times and a grabbing 16 assists across the campaign.

Previously free to sign a pre-contract elsewhere come January, boss McGlynn was delighted to tie Miller down to a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’s a major coup for the club to get Calvin on a new deal,” he said. “With how well he is playing he will be attracting a lot of attention and going forward that will only increase.

Calvin Miller in action for Falkirk last time out against Greenock Morton (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“He has been an instrumental part since he joined the Falkirk, and we see him being just as big a part going forward.

"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him both on and off the park, he’s a great character and on the pitch he has been amazing with the most assists in Scotland last season. “He has started this year just as well, and hopefully there’s plenty more good times to come.”