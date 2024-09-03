John McGlynn hails 'major coup' as Calvin Miller pens new Falkirk contract
The former Celtic youngster, 26, joined John McGlynn’s team last summer after departing Greenock Morton and he went on to play a crucial role in the side’s unbeaten League One title-winning season, scoring 11 times and a grabbing 16 assists across the campaign.
Previously free to sign a pre-contract elsewhere come January, boss McGlynn was delighted to tie Miller down to a new deal.
“I think it’s a major coup for the club to get Calvin on a new deal,” he said. “With how well he is playing he will be attracting a lot of attention and going forward that will only increase.
“He has been an instrumental part since he joined the Falkirk, and we see him being just as big a part going forward.
"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with him both on and off the park, he’s a great character and on the pitch he has been amazing with the most assists in Scotland last season. “He has started this year just as well, and hopefully there’s plenty more good times to come.”