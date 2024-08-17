John McGlynn hails 'magnificent' Falkirk heroes after dumping Hearts out of Premier Sports Cup

17-08-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Heart of Midlothian FC. Season 2024 - 2025. SPFL Premier Sport Cup. Scottish League Cup.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed his side for weathering an early storm against Hearts as they went on to produce a memorable 2-0 win in the Premier Sports Cup round of 16.

After keeping the Premiership visitors at bay during a tough opening period, the Bairns surged into life in the second half and deservedly defeated the Tynecastle club to reach the quarter finals.

Former Hearts manager McGlynn made one change to the starting eleven, with the suspended Callumn Morrison dropping out for Ethan Ross – and it was the ex-Aberdeen winger who slotted home the opener.

Eight minutes into the second half, Dylan Tait linked up with Keelan Adams down the right-hand side – much like last weekend’s opener against the Pars – and the latter’s low cross was powered home at the near post.

Ex-Hibs midfielder Tait then made sure of the Bairns’ progression, slamming home in the box after Calvin Miller fed the ball back across after great work by Alfredo Agyeman to put pressure on Craig Gordon.

"The boys were absolutely magnificent,” McGlynn beamed. “They just turn out performance after performance so I'm delighted with them.

"They've got to take all of the praise, they are out there doing the business. They weathered the storm early doors and Nicky (Hogarth) did really well with a couple of saves with his legs.

"But after we got over that opening period, I thought we grew into the game. Keelan Adams was causing them problems down the right and lo and behold, that's what happened with the first goal.

"Big Ross had a one-v-one, probably the best chance of the first half. I'm delighted with my defenders to get a clean sheet against a team like Hearts, who have a lot of attacking options.

"I thought Brad (Spencer) and Dylan (Tait) were excellent in midfield. I'm delighted to be in the draw.”

Steven Naismith’s side, who turn their attentions to a UEFA Europa League Group Stage play-off tie next, came into the match on the back of a 3-1 loss at Dundee and McGlynn revealed that his side were full of belief going into the match.

"Once we settled down, we gained belief in the game and we caused them problems,” he explained. “The guys have belief in themselves.

"You don't go on a run like we are on if you don't have belief. We don't go shouting about it that much but within that dressing room, we are a tight bunch.

"I think mentally, they've (Hearts) been a bit Jekyll and Hyde at the moment - they played really well against Rangers but not so well against Dundee.

"That brings a little bit of anxiety from the fans, so we wanted to stay in the game as long as we could.”