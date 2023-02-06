John McGlynn hails Falkirk's quality in both boxes after 'massive' Kelty Hearts victory

Former Pars midfielder Kallum Higginbotham put the hosts ahead on the half hour mark through a deft touch in the six-yard box, and it looked as if the Bairns would succumb to their bogey side once again on League 1 duty.

However, McGlynn’s men rallied and after dominating the second half, an equaliser finally came from recent signing Jordan Allan in the 79th minute, as he tapped home from a few yards out to level the match.

And then with moments to go, fellow substitute Rumarn Burrell fired home a superb winning goal, taking down Leon McCann’s cross-field pass and firing home past Darren Jamieson to give Falkirk the three points.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn at the end of the game (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“There wasn’t a way to play silky soccer today,” boss McGlynn said of the performance. “It was a scrappy game on a difficult pitch. We dominated the second half from start to finish and overall we deserved to win the game.

"With the pitch being so narrow, it lends itself to that sort of match. No one has any time on the ball and you can’t compose yourself to make passes. There was a howling wind and the rain made it more difficult.

"It is a big result for us. Dunfermline would have been looking at our result thinking we were dropping points but we managed to win it. It is a massive win for us to come from behind and show that character and spirit that we did.

"Maybe earlier in the season we would have lost that game in that situation. We didn’t defend a set-play and we went behind but our reaction was spot on.

Rumarn Burrell grabbed the winner for Falkirk late on with a brilliant touch and finish

"Winning a match in that manner is always special and it means so much. “Dunfermline would have been looking at us thinking that we were going to drop points – but we didn’t.”

McGlynn also praised the quality of the two late goals that turned the game around.

He added: "We got one really good delivery in from a corner kick that Rumarn got his head onto and Jordan managed to poke it in on the line.

"That type of goal is why we have brought him here and it was what we needed at that time to get back into the match.

PJ Morrison made a number of key saves to keep Kelty out

"The touch from Rumarn to set himself up for the winner was different class and the finish was brilliant. I was delighted for him.

“He has been coming on and doing that in matches now for a while and he has certainly given us food for thought.”

Goalkeeper PJ Morrison was also a key component in the Bairns victory, making a number of key stops throughout the match.

“The first couple of games were a little bit rusty,” McGlynn said of the stopper who returned from injury in December to reclaim the number one spot. “Since then he has done super well and he made a great save early on from a header.

The Bairns support enjoy the moment after Burrell's strike

“He had a couple of great touches after that. We are so fortunate actually to have the strength that we do in that specific area.