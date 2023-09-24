John McGlynn hails Falkirk fans for "immense" atmosphere during win over Kelty Hearts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns powered to a 5-1 win over Kelty Hearts to surge to the top of the League 1 table again, with a double from Callumn Morrison and goals from Liam Henderson, Ross MacIver and Aidan Nesbitt sealing an important three points in front of the live television cameras.

"I thought I was in Warsaw or somewhere like that,” McGlynn joked. “You see the fans in Poland and other countries in Europe with pyrotechnics making a big thing about it. It was brilliant and they made plenty of noise. Everyone made plenty of noise.

“The atmosphere was immense from our fans and I have to thank everyone for coming along and backing the team – it makes a big difference to the guys out on the park and it is something they mention. Throughout the match they kept on singing. Every week is the same. We are on this journey together and we want to go the full way.”

On the match itself, which saw Falkirk hit Michael Tidser’s side for five, he added: “I was delighted. We got our first goal early and that was welcome. In recent weeks, we haven’t been scoring early and that was leaving us not winning until the last two or three minutes of games.

“The opening goal was different for us because we went long from the corner which is something we don’t usually do. Liam Henderson attacked the ball well and Brad’s (Spencer) corner was on the money.

“We managed to build on from that perfect start and we were 3-0 up. Callumn Morrison will be claiming that he scored two, I’m sure. He could have a hat-trick if not for Kyle Gourlay in the Kelty goal.

“I was a little bit disappointed that we lost a goal before the break because it was their only shot on goal but it was a great strike. It wasn’t our best performance either, we didn’t win enough second balls and our passing wasn’t perfect.