John McGlynn hails Falkirk fans and 'different class' Tom Lang after Raith Rovers revenge job

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk manager John McGlynn during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn hailed his players for playing a style of football “alien to them” as they earned a hard-fought 2-0 win at Stark’s Park to stay top of the William Hill Championship.

Goals in each half from Liam Henderson and Ross MacIver ended the Bairns’ three-match winless run and ensured revenge on Raith Rovers after last weekend’s extra-time Scottish Cup exit to Barry Robson’s side.

And it was a battling performance from the visitors, who uncommonly switched to a three-man defence with Tom Lang making his long-awaited return to the starting eleven after around ten months out.

"They (the players) were up for for it,” McGlynn beamed. “They wanted to do it for Smudger (Paul Smith) after his heart attack. We had to get back to winning ways and we knew we’d have to roll our sleeves up today.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk's Liam Henderson scores to make it 1-0 during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"It has been a difficult week but we got the rewards for the energy we put into the game – we changed completely today. We learned so much from last week. This pitch isn’t conducive to playing football and there wasn’t much point in trying to.

"It isn’t something we’ll do every week, change our style, it might be the last time we do it. But for the order of the day, it worked. It was alien to the likes of Brad (Spencer) and Dylan (Tait) in midfield but it had to be done.”

McGlynn singled out ex-Raith defender Lang for his imperious showing in Kirkcaldy, with the start being his first competitive one since playing against Annan Athletic in League One back in early March 2024.

The Englishman, 27, suffered a season-ending meniscus tear that carried on into this campaign with a number of setbacks keeping him out of action until now.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk Assistant Manager Paul Smith celebrates at fulltime during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“He gets to balls that others just don’t get to,” McGlynn said. “He was different class for us.

"He just gives everything to every situation, he'll go and hit it, he'll go and kick it, he'll make tackles. He's just so full-blooded in everything that he does.

"You can rely on Tom, you can put your mortgage on him knowing that he's going to deliver always. You wouldn’t have known that he was out for that length of time.”

Assistant manager Paul Smith watched on from the stands after suffering a heart attack after last weekend’s match, and McGlynn thanked the Falkirk faithful for their “incredible” support.

KIRKCALDY, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 25: Falkirk's Brad Spencer celebrates at fulltime during a William Hill Championship match between Raith Rovers and Falkirk at Stark's Park, on January 25, 2025, in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He was serenaded by the travelling support at Stark’s Park at the end of the match after joining the players on the pitch.

“A massive thank you to the fans today, they were incredible,” McGlynn said. “They were absolutely different class.

"The whole game; singing, chanting, giving the players so much support. I can only thank them so much.

“It was a great moment at the end of the game when Paul came across and they were singing his name.”