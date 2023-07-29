John McGlynn: Fine margins cost Falkirk Viaplay Cup group stage progression

The Bairns victory, thanks to goals from Tom Lang, Ross MacIver, Alfredo Agyeman and Calvin Miller, sent them onto eight points but that wasn’t enough to seal one of the three runners up spots after Partick Thistle beat The Spartans 2-1 to win the group.

On the Peterhead win, McGlynn said: “It is the end result that matters. A football game lasts 90 minutes. It was unsettling to lose the goal so early because we have actually been coming out the blocks in games so far and dictating. To lose the goal from our own corner was disappointing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had too many errors and that led to a real frustration but we got over it and we managed to play our way into the game. Brad Spencer puts in a great ball for Tom Lang who attacks the ball like he does and we are level. We go in front by half time with another great goal. Finn Yeats does well to get the ball in and Ross (MacIver) is there to get it over the line.

29-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2023 - 2024.Viaplay Cup Group B. Scottish League Cup.:Falkirk v Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“They didn’t create a lot in the first half but we made a couple of errors and mistakes. In the second half we kicked on. Alfredo (Agyeman) scores an amazing goal and Calvin Miller puts one over the line.

“After that we could scored one or two more, especially at the death. Overall it was a good performance. Peterhead are a decent team. They drew with Partick Thistle and played really well against Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, looking back on the Bairns group stage performance, McGlynn reckons there are many positives to take going into the League 1 campaign starting this weekend against Annan Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad