News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

John McGlynn: Fine margins cost Falkirk Viaplay Cup group stage progression

Falkirk boss John McGlynn says 'fine margins’ cost his side a place in the last 16 of the Viaplay Cup after exiting the competition on Saturday afternoon, despite defeating League 2 Peterhead 4-1 in their final Group B match.
By Ben Kearney
Published 29th Jul 2023, 22:47 BST- 2 min read

The Bairns victory, thanks to goals from Tom Lang, Ross MacIver, Alfredo Agyeman and Calvin Miller, sent them onto eight points but that wasn’t enough to seal one of the three runners up spots after Partick Thistle beat The Spartans 2-1 to win the group.

On the Peterhead win, McGlynn said: “It is the end result that matters. A football game lasts 90 minutes. It was unsettling to lose the goal so early because we have actually been coming out the blocks in games so far and dictating. To lose the goal from our own corner was disappointing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We had too many errors and that led to a real frustration but we got over it and we managed to play our way into the game. Brad Spencer puts in a great ball for Tom Lang who attacks the ball like he does and we are level. We go in front by half time with another great goal. Finn Yeats does well to get the ball in and Ross (MacIver) is there to get it over the line.

29-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2023 - 2024.Viaplay Cup Group B. Scottish League Cup.:Falkirk v Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)29-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2023 - 2024.Viaplay Cup Group B. Scottish League Cup.:Falkirk v Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)
29-07-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Peterhead FC. Season 2023 - 2024.Viaplay Cup Group B. Scottish League Cup.:Falkirk v Peterhead (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Most Popular

“They didn’t create a lot in the first half but we made a couple of errors and mistakes. In the second half we kicked on. Alfredo (Agyeman) scores an amazing goal and Calvin Miller puts one over the line.

“After that we could scored one or two more, especially at the death. Overall it was a good performance. Peterhead are a decent team. They drew with Partick Thistle and played really well against Dundee United.”

Meanwhile, looking back on the Bairns group stage performance, McGlynn reckons there are many positives to take going into the League 1 campaign starting this weekend against Annan Athletic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a right good group and there were good games in it,” the boss said. “Every game has been a test. We didn’t qualify this year but it is fine, fine margins. We didn’t do much wrong. Thistle carried some luck and we didn’t. We lost a last minute goal to them otherwise we were through. But we won’t dwell on it because we played some good football and we have seen all of the new guys settle in and that is pleasing.”

Related topics:John McGlynnFalkirkPartick ThistleBairnsPeterhead