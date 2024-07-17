John McGlynn: Falkirk's reaction to going a goal down 'immense' despite Ayr United defeat

By Ben Kearney
Published 17th Jul 2024, 06:38 GMT
Ayr United's Dylan Watret, who was on loan at East Stirlingshire last season, battles with Falkirk's Calvin Miller (Photo: Michael Gillen)Ayr United's Dylan Watret, who was on loan at East Stirlingshire last season, battles with Falkirk's Calvin Miller (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Ayr United's Dylan Watret, who was on loan at East Stirlingshire last season, battles with Falkirk's Calvin Miller (Photo: Michael Gillen)
Falkirk boss John McGlynn hailed the ‘immense’ reaction of his team after going a goal down at Ayr United on Tuesday – despite not being able to claw back an equaliser.

The Bairns lost out 1-0 on the night at Somerset Park, despite dominating proceedings, with a fourth-minute goal from ex-Falkirk ace Anton Dowds enough to earn Scott Brown’s side the three points in what was their Premier Sports Cup group B opener.

Falkirk, who defeated Dundee United 2-0 on the opening matchday, now travel to Highland League winners Buckie Thistle this Saturday knowing that a win is needed to have any chance of progressing to the round of 16.

Speaking after the match, boss McGlynn said: “I was disappointed to see us go behind, but wow, what a reaction from the players after that. We totally dominated the first half.

"We hit the woodwork three times and on another day we probably win the match, score three or four goals, and come away from the match very happy.

"The performance was still good. We lost the match but their are a lot of positives to take from that performance.”

