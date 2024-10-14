John McGlynn: Falkirk's football 'exceptional' in dominant Partick Thistle draw

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 12: Falkirk Manager John McGlynn at full time during a William Hill Championship match between Partick Thistle and Falkirk at the Wyre Stadium at Firhill, on October 12, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn reckons football purists would have been left salivating over his side’s “exceptional” showing against Partick Thistle despite being forced to settle for a point in Glasgow’s West End last Saturday.

The Bairns dominated for long spells with a front-foot, eye-catching performance but they were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw when Ethan Ross’ opener was swiftly cancelled out by a Brian Graham strike from the edge of the area.

But having moved two points clear at the top of the William Hill Championship table after nine matches played, McGlynn was only wanting to be positive about his table-topping team.

“I thought the boys played exceptionally well,” he said. “I think if you're a purist there, you walked in and watched us play football, you would have been raving about the way that Falkirk played.

“The football we played was amazing. I think if we do that more often than not, we're going to win. They must have only had one look at the goal, never mind shot at the goal, and the big man [Graham] stuck it away.

"I’m disappointed with the goal, it is so quick after the opener – if we get five minutes or so past the goal without conceding then we go on to win the match.

"Keelan (Adams) has took a poor touch and it has fallen to them, we could have done better in general in that moment.

“I'm gutted for our players. They put so much into the game and I think we should be walking out of here with three points.

"We’ve bombarded them and the goalkeeper has made some good saves, we hit the woodwork three times I think, on any other day you win the game.

"I’m gutted for the 1,400 Falkirk fans who backed the team to hilt and made great noise.”

On the Bairns’ stunning start to the Championship campaign, with the side sitting on 20 points, two above nearest challengers Ayr United, McGlynn added: “To come to a team like Thistle who are one of the league favourites and play so well after good results against Livingston and Ayr is outstanding.

"We’re on 20 points after nine games. You have to take the positives from that.”