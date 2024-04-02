John McGlynn: Falkirk will be 'an asset' to the Championship as boss reveals squad plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bairns were crowned League One champions on Saturday after Hamilton Accies’ draw at home to Queen of the South, and they put the icing on the cake in their evening kick-off, defeating Montrose 7-1 at Links Park to get the title party well and truly started with five matches still remaining.

And after watching his team put seven past Stewart Petrie’s play-off chasing side, three-time League One winner McGlynn believes the current group are good enough to have a positive second tier return without too much tinkering this summer.

"We'll not necessarily have to change our system and we'll go up with continuity because a number of our players have already re-signed," he said.

Falkirk boss John McGlynn and his backroom team celebrate after sealing the League One title in style at Montrose last weekend (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"Everyone knows how we play and what is expected from me and the rest of the backroom team. We go about things in the right.

"I'm very confident in the squad. We don't leave any stone unturned going into games. I think we will be an asset in the Championship, I really do. That is the plan.

"The recruitment is massive. So that's the next stage. We've obviously been signing up players we've already got and we'll have to bring in two or three bits of quality if we can to make that difference.

"We have 14-odd signed up already and we could play a game tomorrow if it came to it – not many teams can say that across the country. Usually at this stage, you are maybe edging towards or just over half of that number.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn enjoys the moment in the Falkirk changing room after leading his team to League One glory (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

"But we already have that togetherness and tight—knit feel to the group. Continuity is key. The plan is do our work in the summer early, and we won’t have much too do.

"We would hope that we would be challenging at the top end of the table, but having been there, you can be down near the bottom fighting relegation, and the next thing you're up in the play-offs at the other end of the table.

McGlynn added: "We’re already looking forward too it but we know that this season isn’t over yet. We’ve managed to go unbeaten for 31 matches and we have five to go now.