John McGlynn: Falkirk 'weren't at their best' despite Stirling Albion victory

​Falkirk manager John McGlynn admits his side ‘weren’t at their best’ on Saturday as they edged Stirling Albion 2-1 to move two points clear at the top of League 1.

John McGlynn at the end of the game (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The Bairns were winners thanks to another late winner from Brad Spencer at Forthbank after Aaron Dunsmore’s late first-half effort cancelled out Ross MacIver’s stunning opener.

He said of the performance: “It was a great start. The goal from Ross (MacIver) was excellent and he curved it right into the top corner. We played with a high tempo and we had chances to make it two or three. Gary Oliver and Alfredo Agyeman could have scored. We put some good balls into the box.

“But Stirling Albion were always in it. The goal was one of them, two players went for the same ball and ball ended up in the back of the net after it ricocheted. It was harsh on us to go in level at half time and it gave them a real lift. Fair play to them, they put us under a little bit of pressure and we had to hold out.

“Luckily for us, in the end, Brad Spencer has popped up with a late winner. Over 36 matches in a league season, it isn’t always going to be perfect, today wasn’t perfect and we weren’t great, but we managed to grind it out.